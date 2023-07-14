 Skip navigation
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record

  
Published July 14, 2023 11:26 AM
Novak Djokovic Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic reacts during the Gentlemen’s Singles semi-final match against Jannik Sinner on day twelve of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Friday July 14, 2023. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to reach his ninth Wimbledon final and break the record for overall Grand Slam singles finals.

“The scoreline doesn’t give the reality of what was happening on the court; it was super close,” said Djokovic, who staved off two Sinner set points on his serve to stay in the third set against a man 14 years his junior. “It’s great to be part of this new generation. I love it.”

Djokovic received what he called the first hindrance point penalty of his career for grunting during a point outside of the typical noise when hitting the ball. He also mimicked crying to taunt the Centre Court crowd.

Djokovic made his 35th Slam final, breaking his tie with Chris Evert for the record.

WIMBLEDON DRAWS: Women | Men

Djokovic, the No. 2 seed, gets No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz or No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

With a win, Djokovic will tie Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles and Roger Federer’s record eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles.

At 36, he can also become the oldest Wimbledon singles champion in the Open Era (since 1968).

Djokovic beat Alcaraz in the French Open semifinals after the 20-year-old Spaniard had full-body cramps starting in the third set after splitting the first two. Alcaraz attributed it to the nerves of the occasion, facing Djokovic at a Grand Slam for the first time.

Medvedev denied Djokovic a calendar Grand Slam in 2021, sweeping him in the U.S. Open final.

If Djokovic wins Wimbledon, he will again go into the U.S. Open seeking the calendar Slam.

Wimbledon continues Saturday with the women’s final between No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and 42nd-ranked Marketa Vondrousova on the Czech Republic, each seeking a first major title.