Novak Djokovic wins U.S. Open, record 24th Grand Slam singles title

Novak Djokovic won his fourth U.S. Open for his 24th Grand Slam singles title, breaking his tie with Serena Williams for the most in tennis’ professional era.

Djokovic, 36, swept Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a rematch of the 2021 U.S. Open final won by Medvedev to deny Djokovic’s bid to win all four majors in the same year.

Djokovic, who has won all four majors at least three times, is now tied with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles in history. Court won titles in both the pre-professional era and the pro era that began in 1968.

Djokovic, already the oldest French Open singles champion, became the oldest U.S. Open singles champion in the pro era.

The Serb went 27-1 in majors this year and goes into 2024 again looking to hold off the younger generation, which is led by Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon final, lost to Medvedev in the U.S. Open semifinals.