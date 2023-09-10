 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Final Round
Minjee Lee wins Kroger Queen City Champ in playoff despite losing five-stroke lead
Horizon Irish Open - Day Four
Vincent Norman wins Irish Open on DP World Tour as Rory McIlroy falters
Quinn_ewers.jpg
AP Top 25: Texas jumps to No. 4 after beating ‘Bama; Pac-12 sets conference high with 8 ranked teams

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ascensionfinalround_230910.jpg
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round
nbc_nas_logano_230910.jpg
Logano secures top-five Cup finish at Kansas
nbc_nas_overtime_230910.jpg
Reddick wins at Kansas in OT, reaches Round of 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Final Round
Minjee Lee wins Kroger Queen City Champ in playoff despite losing five-stroke lead
Horizon Irish Open - Day Four
Vincent Norman wins Irish Open on DP World Tour as Rory McIlroy falters
Quinn_ewers.jpg
AP Top 25: Texas jumps to No. 4 after beating ‘Bama; Pac-12 sets conference high with 8 ranked teams

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ascensionfinalround_230910.jpg
Highlights: Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round
nbc_nas_logano_230910.jpg
Logano secures top-five Cup finish at Kansas
nbc_nas_overtime_230910.jpg
Reddick wins at Kansas in OT, reaches Round of 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Novak Djokovic wins U.S. Open, record 24th Grand Slam singles title

  
Published September 10, 2023 07:39 PM
Novak Djokovic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after a point against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Novak Djokovic won his fourth U.S. Open for his 24th Grand Slam singles title, breaking his tie with Serena Williams for the most in tennis’ professional era.

Djokovic, 36, swept Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a rematch of the 2021 U.S. Open final won by Medvedev to deny Djokovic’s bid to win all four majors in the same year.

Djokovic, who has won all four majors at least three times, is now tied with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles in history. Court won titles in both the pre-professional era and the pro era that began in 1968.

Djokovic, already the oldest French Open singles champion, became the oldest U.S. Open singles champion in the pro era.

The Serb went 27-1 in majors this year and goes into 2024 again looking to hold off the younger generation, which is led by Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon final, lost to Medvedev in the U.S. Open semifinals.