Sasha Rearick rejoins U.S. Alpine skiing team in director role

Sasha Rearick is rejoining the U.S. Alpine skiing team as the Borgen Family Alpine Director after previously serving with the organization in coaching roles from 2002 to 2021.

Rearick will “lead the vision for the Alpine program, guiding its strategy, culture and athlete development pathways from grassroots through the elite level. Rearick will oversee the structure, ensuring a sustainable model that supports excellence at every level,” according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

“Coming home to lead this program is both an honor and a challenge I’m deeply motivated by,” Rearick said in a press release. “Across the United States, there is real enthusiasm for ski racing, and now it’s about channeling that into belief and action. From athletes just starting out to those competing for World Cup podiums, we will build a system grounded in process, clarity and daily habits.”

Rearick was the U.S. men’s Alpine head coach from 2008 to 2018, during which his skiers, including Olympic gold medalists Bode Miller and Ted Ligety, won 15 Olympic and World Championships medals.

Most recently, Rearick was Alpine performance director for Apex2100 International Ski Academy in Europe.

The Borgen Family committed funds supporting the Alpine Director position.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard also announced Paul Epstein as the new head coach of the men’s team for the technical events of slalom and giant slalom.

The 2025-26 World Cup season ended last week with the U.S. women winning the Nations Cup as the top performing country for the first time since 1982.

The World Cup season traditionally starts in late October.