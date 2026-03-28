Fournier Beaudry, Cizeron win ice dance world title; Zingas, Kolesnik extend U.S. medal streak

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron followed their Olympic ice dance title with a world championship — by the largest margin in history — in their first season together.

The French couple totaled 230.81 points, winning by 19.29 over Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier in Prague, Czechia.

It’s the largest ice dance margin of victory at worlds since the 6.0 scoring system was replaced after 2004. The previous record was 10.89 points set by Cizeron and his former partner, Gabriella Papadakis, in 2019.

Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik took bronze in their worlds debut together, extending the U.S. streak to 11 consecutive worlds with at least one dance medal.

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Zingas and Kolesnik moved up from fourth after Friday’s rhythm dance, passing Brits Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson by 22 hundredths to get on the podium.

Fear and Gibson received a two-point penalty in Saturday’s free dance for an illegal element/movement.

Zingas and Kolesnik capped a breakout season. They were fourth at the January 2025 U.S. Championships, then sixth-best in the world in last fall’s Grand Prix season and fifth in their Olympic debut in Milan.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who won the last three world titles and silver at the Milan Cortina Games, skipped these worlds, saying they “left it all on the ice in Milan” and that their “season feels complete.” Olympic medalists often skip the post-Olympic worlds.

Cizeron tied the record with a sixth career ice dance world title. He won world titles with Papadakis in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2022, plus Olympic gold in 2022.

Papadakis and Cizeron announced a joint retirement in December 2024, two and a half years after their last competition together.

Then in March 2025, Cizeron and Fournier Beaudry, who formerly competed for Canada, announced their partnership.

Lyudmila Pakhomova and Aleksandr Gorshkov, a Soviet couple from the 1970s, also won six world titles.

World championships highlights air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.