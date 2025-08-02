Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested, released on domestic assault charge before USATF Outdoor Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested on Sunday on a domestic assault charge and released from a Washington jail on Monday, three days before the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships began Thursday in Oregon.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Richardson pushed boyfriend and fellow sprinter Christian Coleman hard at least twice and threw a pair of headphones at him, according to a police report that cited security video footage.

“Richardson advised she did not assault him in anyway and the dispute was only a verbal argument,” according to the report.

The report stated Coleman said that he and Richardson got into an argument that became heated. He did not want to participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim.

Neither Coleman nor Richardson has commented publicly.

Richardson was booked into South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Washington, on Sunday and released by court order on Monday.

The next step is for a prosecutor’s office to decide on possible action for charges.

On Thursday, both Richardson and Coleman advanced out of their first-round heats in the 100m at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson said after Thursday’s race that she was undecided whether she would keep racing at nationals given she has a bye onto the team for September’s World Championships as the defending world 100m champion from 2023, provided she is in good standing as a USATF member.

She ultimately scratched out of Friday’s 100m semifinals. She was still on the entry list for Sunday’s 200m as of Friday evening.

Coleman finished fifth in Friday’s men’s 100m final.

USATF is aware of the situation but has no comment at this time, a spokesperson said Friday evening.