 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Kenny Bednarek win U.S. 100m titles in personal best times
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
Mitchell scores 23, Boston and Howard have double-doubles as Fever beat Wings 88-78
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray scores 26 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Dream beat Mercury 96-72

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
FischInterview.jpg
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Kenny Bednarek win U.S. 100m titles in personal best times
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
Mitchell scores 23, Boston and Howard have double-doubles as Fever beat Wings 88-78
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray scores 26 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Dream beat Mercury 96-72

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
FischInterview.jpg
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested, released on domestic assault charge before USATF Outdoor Championships

  
Published August 1, 2025 10:48 PM
Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson competes in the first round of the women’s 100-meter dash during day one of the USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene on July 31, 2025.

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested on Sunday on a domestic assault charge and released from a Washington jail on Monday, three days before the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships began Thursday in Oregon.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Richardson pushed boyfriend and fellow sprinter Christian Coleman hard at least twice and threw a pair of headphones at him, according to a police report that cited security video footage.

“Richardson advised she did not assault him in anyway and the dispute was only a verbal argument,” according to the report.

The report stated Coleman said that he and Richardson got into an argument that became heated. He did not want to participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim.

Neither Coleman nor Richardson has commented publicly.

Richardson was booked into South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Washington, on Sunday and released by court order on Monday.

The next step is for a prosecutor’s office to decide on possible action for charges.

On Thursday, both Richardson and Coleman advanced out of their first-round heats in the 100m at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson said after Thursday’s race that she was undecided whether she would keep racing at nationals given she has a bye onto the team for September’s World Championships as the defending world 100m champion from 2023, provided she is in good standing as a USATF member.

She ultimately scratched out of Friday’s 100m semifinals. She was still on the entry list for Sunday’s 200m as of Friday evening.

Coleman finished fifth in Friday’s men’s 100m final.

USATF is aware of the situation but has no comment at this time, a spokesperson said Friday evening.