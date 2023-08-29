World champions return for Diamond League meets in Zurich, Xiamen; TV, stream schedule

Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson go right back into competition after the world championships, headlining a Diamond League meet in Zurich, Switzerland, live on Peacock.

Coverage begins Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. Highlights air on CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app (for CNBC subscribers) Saturday at 12 p.m.

Another Diamond League meet in Xiamen, China, airs live on Peacock on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET. CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app air highlights on Sunday at 8 a.m.

A bevy of world champions from Budapest compete between the two meets, including Americans Lyles (Zurich), Richardson (Zurich), Katie Moon (Zurich), Laulauga Tausaga (Xiamen) and Grant Holloway (Xiamen).

Start lists: Zurich | Xiamen

Here are five events to watch:

Men’s Pole Vault — Thursday, 1:18 p.m. ET

All four world medalists are in the field, including Olympic and world champion Mondo Duplantis of Sweden. Duplantis broke the world record for a sixth time in February (at an indoor meet) and has since taken nine unsuccessful attempts at upping it by another centimeter to 6.23 meters, including three tries at worlds.

(Note: The women’s pole vault, featuring co-world champions Moon and Australian Nina Kennedy, is 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday at a Zurich train station.)

Women’s 100m — Thursday, 2:15 p.m. ET

Richardson, fresh off running a personal-best 10.65 seconds to win the world title in her global championship debut, faces a field including two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. Thompson-Herah did not race the 100m at worlds because she was fifth in the event at Jamaica’s trials, missing the three-woman team. Thompson-Herah is one of four women to ever run faster than Richardson. In 2021, she clocked 10.64, 10.61 and 10.54, which was five hundredths shy of Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record from 1988.

Women’s 200m — Thursday, 3:04 p.m. ET

Another U.S.-Jamaica head-to-head. Jamaican Shericka Jackson won the world title in 21.41 seconds (the second-best time in history behind Flo-Jo’s 21.34 from 1988). Gabby Thomas took silver at worlds and is the fourth-fastest woman in history, clocking her personal best of 21.60 at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in July. Jackson was eyeing the world record in Budapest, but maybe with a few days of rest (and not having to run rounds) she can take another crack at it in Zurich.

Men’s 200m — Thursday, 3:41 p.m. ET

Lyles won the world title in 19.52. He hoped to break his American record of 19.31 and possibly challenge Usain Bolt’s world record of 19.19. Perhaps a strong field in Zurich will push him to a significant time. He puts a two-year undefeated streak in the event to the test against world silver medalist Erriyon Knighton, Olympic gold and silver medalists Andre De Grasse and Kenny Bednarek and world 100m bronze medalist Zharnel Hughes.

Men’s 110m Hurdles — Saturday, 8:53 a.m. ET

Three-time world champion Grant Holloway is joined by fellow world medalists Hansle Parchment of Jamaica and Daniel Roberts, a longtime domestic rival. The number to watch is 12.94 seconds, the world’s fastest time this year clocked by Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell, who is not in the Xiamen field. Holloway won worlds in 12.96 (after Broadbell crashed out in the first round).