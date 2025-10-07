Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Officially Retires from Track and Field

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the most decorated 100m sprinter in history, officially announced her retirement from track and field this week. While the news was expected, it doesn’t make it any less monumental that we will no longer see the three-time Olympic champion take the starting line at a global competition.

For nearly two decades, Fraser-Pryce has captured the hearts of track fans all over the world — the colorful hair, vibrant personality, and explosive prowess on the track. She’s been a staple in the sport, and her absence will be felt.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set a new standard for women — proving that you can compete at the highest level and be a mother too. A product of the Waterhouse community in Kingston, she has radiated Jamaican joy and carried pride for her nation every day. Her journey is a powerful testament to the fact that anything is possible.

“For nearly two decades, I have made every second count, and I give God all the glory for blessing me with a career in something I have grown to love so deeply,” Fraser-Pryce said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“This sport has given me joy beyond measure. It has shaped me, disciplined me, and carried me to heights I could only dream of as a young girl in Waterhouse. Yet as I reflect, I no longer see time only in seconds—I see it in years. The years I gave to sprinting will forever remain among the greatest of my life.

“I am a proud daughter of the soil, and I owe an eternal debt of gratitude to Jamaica. To my fellow Jamaicans—thank you for your unyielding love, loyalty, and pride that have propelled me year after year. It has been the greatest honor to carry our flag across the world. We may be small, but we are mighty, and I am humbled to have represented the strength of our nation with passion on the global stage.”

Fraser-Pryce hangs up her spikes with 8 Olympic medals and 17 world championship medals to her name, including a silver in the 4x100m at September’s World Championships, her final competition on the global stage. But her legacy will live far beyond the track, as she continues to empower the next generation through her Pocket Rocket Foundation, which provides scholarships and resources to Jamaican student-athletes.

“I know my race is not finished; it is simply a lane change. This new chapter is about passing on the lessons the sport has given me, using my voice to advocate for others, and helping the next generation shine even brighter. Sprinting gave me a global stage, but faith gives me a greater mission.”

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser celebrates winning the women's 100m final at the "Bird's Nest" National Stadium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games on August 17, 2008.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Frazer celebrates after winning the women's 100m final at the National Stadium as part of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games on August 17, 2008.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates winning the Women's 100 Metres final during day three of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.