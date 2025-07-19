Sinclaire Johnson breaks American record in women’s mile

Sinclaire Johnson ran the fastest women’s mile in American history in finishing fourth overall at a Diamond League meet in London on Saturday.

Johnson, 27, clocked 4 minutes, 16.32 seconds, in her first outdoor mile in four years, taking three hundredths off Nikki Hiltz’s American record from 2023.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay won the race in 4:11.88, the second-fastest time in history behind Kenyan Faith Kipyegon’s world record of 4:07.64.

Johnson is expected to race the 1500m at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships from July 31-Aug. 3 in Eugene, Oregon. The top three finishers are likely to qualify for September’s World Championships in Tokyo. The mile (1,609 meters) is not held at global championships.

Johnson was fourth in the 2024 Olympic Trials 1500m, missing the team for Paris by one spot and 76 hundredths. She tweaked the soleus muscle in her right leg leading up to trials.

Johnson was eliminated in the 1500m semifinals at the last worlds in 2023 and won the U.S. 1500m title in 2022, placing sixth at those worlds.

“It’s comparable to 2022,” Johnson told Citius Mag. “I felt pretty on fire in 2022, but I’m kind of looking at bigger picture. I know the first important step is making the team, but I want to be competing for a medal.”

Also at Saturday’s Diamond League meet, Jamaican Oblique Seville beat Noah Lyles in Lyles’ first 100m since winning the Paris Olympic title. Seville, eighth at the Olympics, clocked 9.86 seconds on Saturday, while Lyles, coming back from injury, was second in 10.00.

“I feel great after that,” Lyles said, according to meet organizers. “I feel extremely healthy and I am feeling no pain.”

Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson is the world’s fastest man in 2025, having run 9.75 at the Jamaican Championships on June 27, the world’s best time in 10 years. Thompson was not in Saturday’s field.

Lyles has byes into the World Championships 100m and 200m as defending champion from 2023. He said he still plans to race all three rounds of the 200m at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

