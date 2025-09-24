USA Gymnastics World Championships team selection event: How to watch, schedule, preview

Ten U.S. women’s gymnasts will compete next week for four spots at October’s World Championships.

The World Championships team selection event next Tuesday and Wednesday in Crossville, Tennessee, determines the women’s roster for the World Championships from Oct. 19-25 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The winner of an all-around competition on Tuesday earns the first spot on the roster for worlds, which this year includes individual events only. The other three spots will be decided by a committee after the second day of competition Wednesday, taking into account performances across 2025.

The selection event field features the top eight all-around finishers from the Xfinity U.S. Championships back in August, led by national champion Hezly Rivera.

Plus Saatva U.S. Classic winner Claire Pease, who was 10th at nationals, and Skye Blakely, the 2024 U.S. all-around silver medalist who finished first on uneven bars and second on balance beam in her only two events at nationals coming back from injury.

Other contenders include Olympic alternates Leanne Wong, the all-around runner-up at vault champion at nationals, and Joscelyn Roberson, who was third in the all-around and second to Rivera on floor exercise at nationals.

World Gymnastics Championships Selection Event Field

Skye Blakely

Dulcy Caylor

Jayla Hang

Gabrielle Hardie

Claire Pease

Hezly Rivera

Joscelyn Roberson

Simone Rose

Ashlee Sullivan

Leanne Wong

Tiana Sumanasekera, who was ninth at nationals, opted not to compete at the selection event to prioritize recovering from an ankle injury and starting her freshman year at UCLA.

World Championships Selection Event Stream Schedule

The World Championships selection event airs live both days on USA Gymnastics’ streaming platform FlipNow.tv.



Day Time (ET) Event Platform Tue., Sept. 30 5:30 p.m. All-Around FlipNow.tv Wed., Oct. 1 11 a.m. Day 2 FlipNow.tv