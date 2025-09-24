 Skip navigation
USA Gymnastics World Championships team selection event: How to watch, schedule, preview

  
Published September 24, 2025 12:55 PM

Ten U.S. women’s gymnasts will compete next week for four spots at October’s World Championships.

The World Championships team selection event next Tuesday and Wednesday in Crossville, Tennessee, determines the women’s roster for the World Championships from Oct. 19-25 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The winner of an all-around competition on Tuesday earns the first spot on the roster for worlds, which this year includes individual events only. The other three spots will be decided by a committee after the second day of competition Wednesday, taking into account performances across 2025.

The selection event field features the top eight all-around finishers from the Xfinity U.S. Championships back in August, led by national champion Hezly Rivera.

Plus Saatva U.S. Classic winner Claire Pease, who was 10th at nationals, and Skye Blakely, the 2024 U.S. all-around silver medalist who finished first on uneven bars and second on balance beam in her only two events at nationals coming back from injury.

Other contenders include Olympic alternates Leanne Wong, the all-around runner-up at vault champion at nationals, and Joscelyn Roberson, who was third in the all-around and second to Rivera on floor exercise at nationals.

World Gymnastics Championships Selection Event Field

Skye Blakely
Dulcy Caylor
Jayla Hang
Gabrielle Hardie
Claire Pease
Hezly Rivera
Joscelyn Roberson
Simone Rose
Ashlee Sullivan
Leanne Wong

Tiana Sumanasekera, who was ninth at nationals, opted not to compete at the selection event to prioritize recovering from an ankle injury and starting her freshman year at UCLA.

USA Gymnastics Championships
2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
All-around and event results from the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in New Orleans.

World Championships Selection Event Stream Schedule

The World Championships selection event airs live both days on USA Gymnastics’ streaming platform FlipNow.tv.

DayTime (ET)EventPlatform
Tue., Sept. 305:30 p.m.All-AroundFlipNow.tv
Wed., Oct. 111 a.m.Day 2FlipNow.tv
Skye Blakely
A resilient Skye Blakely returns at Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Skye Blakely was a contender to make the 2024 Olympic team before an injury she called heartbreaking.