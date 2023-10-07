 Skip navigation
U.S. men’s volleyball team qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

  
Published October 7, 2023 06:10 AM
U.S. men's volleyball team

Matthew Anderson , Micah Christenson during Poland vs USA gold medal Volleyball National League match in Gdansk, Poland on July 23, 2023. (Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

The U.S. men’s volleyball team qualified for the 2024 Paris Games on Saturday, bidding to rebound from a disappointing Olympic result two years ago.

The Americans won their first six matches of an eight-team round-robin tournament in Tokyo, clinching one of the two Olympic berths available with one match left Sunday.

They go into next year’s 12-team Olympic tournament led by three-time Olympian opposite Matt Anderson and two-time Olympian setter Micah Christenson.

At the last Olympics in 2021, the U.S. went 2-3 and was eliminated in group play for the first time since the 2000 Sydney Games.

In 2022, the U.S. lost in the world championship quarterfinals to eventual silver medalist Poland.

The Americans were runners-up in the annual Nations League the last two years, helping them rise from seventh in the world rankings in early 2022 to currently No. 2 behind Poland.

UCLA head coach John Speraw has been the U.S. head coach since 2013.

The U.S. women qualified last month to defend their Olympic title in Paris.