 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Michigan State fires Jonathan Smith after less than two years
NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech
Georgia up to No. 3 behind Ohio State, Indiana in Top 25 shuffle as Oregon, Texas Tech also climb
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Arkansas hires Ryan Silverfield from Memphis as new coach after 2-10 season

Top Clips

oly_aswsl_coppermountain_251130.jpg
Shiffrin cruises to Alpine Skiing World Cup win
nbc_pl_maresca_251130.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea ‘headed in the right direction’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251130.jpg
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea ready to win the PL title?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Michigan State fires Jonathan Smith after less than two years
NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech
Georgia up to No. 3 behind Ohio State, Indiana in Top 25 shuffle as Oregon, Texas Tech also climb
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Arkansas hires Ryan Silverfield from Memphis as new coach after 2-10 season

Top Clips

oly_aswsl_coppermountain_251130.jpg
Shiffrin cruises to Alpine Skiing World Cup win
nbc_pl_maresca_251130.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea ‘headed in the right direction’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251130.jpg
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea ready to win the PL title?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Mondo Duplantis named World Athletics Athletes of the Year

  
Published November 30, 2025 04:22 PM

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis were named the World Athletics Athletes of the Year after record-breaking performances in 2025.

McLaughlin-Levrone won the award for a second time (2022) after winning the world 400m title in the second-fastest time in history (47.78 seconds), plus adding 4x400m relay gold.

McLaughlin-Levrone broke Sanya Richards-Ross’ 19-year-old American record in the flat 400m in her first full season racing the event after so much success in the 400m hurdles.

Duplantis, a Swede born and raised in Louisiana, won men’s Athlete of the Year outright for a third time. The only man or woman to win Athlete of the Year outright more than three times was Usain Bolt, who won six.

Duplantis broke the men’s pole vault world record four times this year, bringing his total to 14 world records in the event.

Duplantis has won all eight global titles in the pole vault since 2021, including world indoor and outdoor titles in 2025.

The World Athlete of the Year finalists in track, field and out of stadium events were determined from votes from the World Athletics Council, World Athletics Family and the public on social media.

A final round of fan voting helped select the overall women’s and men’s Athletes of the Year.

In addition to McLaughlin-Levrone winning female track athlete of the year and Duplantis winning male field athlete of the year, the winners were: Kenyan 800m runner Emmanuel Wanyonyi (men’s track), Australian high jumper Nicola Olyslagers (women’s field), Kenyan marathoner Sabastian Sawe (men’s out of stadium) and Spanish race walker María Pérez (women’s out of stadium).

In 2024, the overall Athletes of the Year were Olympic marathon gold medalist Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Olympic 200m gold medalist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.

oly_atm200_atw200_digihit_250919.jpg
USA Track and Field Athlete of the Year nominees announced
Nominees were announced for Female and Male Athletes of the Year in both Olympic and Paralympic events.