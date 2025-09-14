 Skip navigation
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Jett Lawrence in press conference.JPG
2025 St. Louis SuperMotocross (SMX) 450 Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Jett Lawrence earns the holeshot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round
Two world Nos. 1 on Ben Griffin’s heels entering Sunday at Procore
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results

Smith snatches the deep ball for a OSU TD
Smith snatches the deep ball for a OSU TD
nbc_cfb_mosstd_250913.jpg
Moss makes it a hat trick with third touchdown
nbc_cfb_tamutd3_250913.jpg
A&M’s Moss powers in for second TD vs. Notre Dame

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td2_jsmith_250913.jpg
Smith snatches the deep ball for a OSU TD
nbc_cfb_mosstd_250913.jpg
Moss makes it a hat trick with third touchdown
nbc_cfb_tamutd3_250913.jpg
A&M’s Moss powers in for second TD vs. Notre Dame

Peres Jepchirchir outsprints Tigst Assefa for World Championships marathon title

  
Published September 13, 2025 09:01 PM

Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir won the World Championships marathon by two seconds over Ethiopian Tigst Assefa in what turned into a duel between the two most decorated women in the field.

Jepchirchir, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, overtook Assefa, the second-fastest female marathoner in history, in the final 100 meters of their finishing lap inside the stadium after spending nearly 26 miles on the roads of Tokyo.

Jepchirchir clocked 2 hours, 24 minutes, 43 seconds, in her first race since placing 14th in the 2024 Olympic marathon.

Julia Paternain took bronze to become the first Uruguayan to win a track and field medal at a worlds or an Olympics.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

American Susanna Sullivan was fourth. She was alone in the lead for more than 10 miles before being passed by a group of four in the 18th mile.

In an eight-month span in 2021 and 2022, Jepchirchir became the only person to win the Olympic, Boston and New York City marathons in a career. That Olympic marathon was held in Sapporo, Japan.

Jepchirchir also won the London Marathon in 2024, breaking the women’s only world record. Assefa, the Paris Olympic marathon silver medalist, then snatched the women’s only world record to win the 2025 London Marathon.

Worlds continue Sunday inside the stadium with women’s and men’s 100m semifinals and finals (5 a.m. ET, CNBC and Peacock) and on the roads with the men’s marathon (6:30 p.m. ET, CNBC and Peacock).

