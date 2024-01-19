 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott give updates on recovery from offseason surgery
Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Stats from 2023 to Remember for 2024
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Michigan
Coleman Hawkins scores 21, leading No. 14 Illinois past Michigan 88-73

Top Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_240119.jpg
Show Me Something Divisional Round: Barry, Slowik
nbc_pft_tomlin_240119.jpg
Examining Tomlin’s contract status with Steelers
nbc_pft_buclio_240119.jpg
Buccaneers-Lions clash could go down to the wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott give updates on recovery from offseason surgery
Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Stats from 2023 to Remember for 2024
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Michigan
Coleman Hawkins scores 21, leading No. 14 Illinois past Michigan 88-73

Top Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_240119.jpg
Show Me Something Divisional Round: Barry, Slowik
nbc_pft_tomlin_240119.jpg
Examining Tomlin’s contract status with Steelers
nbc_pft_buclio_240119.jpg
Buccaneers-Lions clash could go down to the wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Youth Winter Olympics open in Gangwon, South Korea

  
Published January 19, 2024 09:33 AM

Lee Jeong-Min, a 17-year-old ski cross racer, lit the cauldron in Gangwon, South Korea, to open the fourth edition of the Youth Winter Olympics.

The lighting capped the Opening Ceremony held at the Gangneung Oval, which hosted speed skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

A second digital cauldron was lit simultaneously outside the venue with a virtual LED flame for spectators to see in the surrounding park.

U.S. flag bearers were speed skater Elizabeth Rhodehamel and skeleton slider Noah Park.

The quadrennial Youth Winter Games, which debuted in 2012, are for athletes between the ages of 14 and 18. This year’s edition uses many venues from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Medal competition runs Saturday through Feb. 1. Peacock airs all figure skating competition, plus gold- and bronze-medal games in hockey, from Jan. 26-31. A broadcast schedule is here. Every sport streams on Olympics.com.

Notables to compete in past Youth Winter Games include snowboarder Chloe Kim, freestyle skier Eileen Gu and hockey player Jack Eichel.