 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008
Clark_record.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
Super Bowl
Where is the 2024 Super Bowl: Location, Date, kick off time and more for Chiefs vs 49ers game

Top Clips

nbc_bte_comebackplayer_240208.jpg
Flacco winning CPOY is ‘complete insanity’
nbc_bte_dpoy_240208.jpg
Garrett’s price ‘never made sense’ upon DPOY win
nbc_bte_droy_240208.jpg
‘Shocked’ at Stefanski winning Coach of the Year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008
Clark_record.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
Super Bowl
Where is the 2024 Super Bowl: Location, Date, kick off time and more for Chiefs vs 49ers game

Top Clips

nbc_bte_comebackplayer_240208.jpg
Flacco winning CPOY is ‘complete insanity’
nbc_bte_dpoy_240208.jpg
Garrett’s price ‘never made sense’ upon DPOY win
nbc_bte_droy_240208.jpg
‘Shocked’ at Stefanski winning Coach of the Year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ysaora Thibus, top France fencer, denies doping after provisional suspension

  
Published February 9, 2024 08:19 AM
Ysaora Thibus

France’s Ysaora Thibus reacts during the match against Italy’s Martina Batini in the women’s foil team semifinal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Ysaora Thibus, a world champion fencer from France, has been provisionally suspended after producing an abnormal result from a Jan. 14 drug test.

“I deny with the greatest firmness having administered any doping substance to myself,” was posted on Thibus’ social media Friday, according to a translation from French. “The negative results of the dozens of checks undergone this year, like all the others, bear witness to this. Also, 169 days before the Olympic Games in Paris which constitute the dream of my life as a woman and athlete, everyone will understand that this information initially created an effect of astonishment in me and all those who ensure my preparation. After this first touch, I begin an assault which aims to prove my innocence today to allow me to shoot tomorrow in what will be the most beautiful tournament of my career.”

The provisional suspension can be lifted if Thibus proves to an International Fencing Federation disciplinary tribunal that the violation is likely to have involved a contaminated product or if the violation involves a substance that entitles her to a reduced suspension.

Thibus, 31, was part of France’s silver medal-winning women’s foil team at the Tokyo Games, her third Olympics.

She won the individual foil world title in 2022 and lost in the round of 16 at last year’s worlds.