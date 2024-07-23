Amy Rogers (Olympics)

Amy Rogers will make her debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage of the Paris Olympics as a studio host for golf coverage. Rogers currently serves as a reporter for NBC Sports’ LPGA Tour coverage and as a studio host for Golf Central and Golf Today studio coverage.

Rogers is an award-winning multimedia journalist and contributor to GolfChannel.com who has covered the game of golf since 2007. She learned the game from her father at the age of six and played for her high school team as well as for the women’s club golf team while attending Syracuse University. She is a graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications where she studied broadcast journalism.

She recently returned to her hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, where she lives with her husband and son.

