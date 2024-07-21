Britney Eurton (Olympics)

Britney Eurton makes her debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a tennis reporter for Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Eurton is a reporter for NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Eurton made her NBC Sports debut in June 2017 on the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series and worked her first Triple Crown for NBC Sports in 2018.

Fast Facts