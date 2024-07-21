 Skip navigation
Britney Eurton Download

Britney Eurton (Olympics)

Tennis Reporter

Britney Eurton makes her debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a tennis reporter for Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Eurton is a reporter for NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Eurton made her NBC Sports debut in June 2017 on the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series and worked her first Triple Crown for NBC Sports in 2018.

Fast Facts

  • NBCU Olympic debut
  • Reporter on NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships
  • Graduate of the University of Southern California, and the daughter of Peter Eurton, a former jockey and accomplished thoroughbred racehorse trainer