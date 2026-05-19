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MLB Sunday Leadoff Press
DAVE FLEMMING JOINS NBC SPORTS AS A PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE FOR MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN
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*REMINDER* CARMELO ANTHONY, TRACY MCGRADY, AND JAMAL CRAWFORD TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS TODAY AT 4 P.M. ET/3 P.M. CT
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NOTES & QUOTES FROM NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 1 ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

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FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
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FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY, MAY 10 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
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FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

MLB Sunday Leadoff Press
DAVE FLEMMING JOINS NBC SPORTS AS A PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE FOR MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN
NBA on NBC PB.png
*REMINDER* CARMELO ANTHONY, TRACY MCGRADY, AND JAMAL CRAWFORD TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS TODAY AT 4 P.M. ET/3 P.M. CT
NBA on NBC PB.png
NOTES & QUOTES FROM NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 1 ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY, MAY 10 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS
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Flemming 2 - PB Download

Dave Flemming

Play-by-Play, MLB Sunday Leadoff

Dave Flemming, a veteran Major League Baseball broadcaster, joined NBC Sports in May 2026 to handle play-by-play for MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock and NBCSN.

Flemming has been a San Francisco Giants’ lead radio play-by-play voice on KNBR for the past 23 years, while also handling play-by-play on select Giants television broadcasts on NBC Sports Bay Area. During his career, Flemming has called many signature MLB moments, including three World Series, Matt Cain’s perfect game on June 13, 2012, and Barry Bonds record-tying 755th career home run.

Flemming has been with ESPN since 2010, originally joining the network as a play-by-play commentator for college basketball before calling college football, Major League Baseball, and golf. Flemming began calling ESPN’s televised MLB games in 2014 and has been featured on Monday Night Baseball and MLB’s playoff games on ESPN Radio. In addition, he has contributed to the network’s coverage of the Little League World Series since 2013.

Beyond his work with the Giants and ESPN, Flemming has been the play-by-play voice for the MLB International telecast of the World Series since 2022 and has served as a radio voice for the Golden State Warriors on select games.

A Stanford graduate, Flemming was the radio voice for Cardinal football from 2007-2013. He also received a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University.

In 2019, Flemming was named California Sportscaster of the Year by National Sports Media Association and has won three Northern California Area Emmy Awards for his Giants play-by-play work.

Flemming currently serves as the secretary on the board of the Good Tidings Foundation, a Bay Area charity that has worked closely with the Giants in building and refurbishing baseball fields and other athletic facilities across Northern California. In 2017, the foundation presented Flemming with the Nate Thurmond Medal in recognition of his lifetime contributions to community service.

Flemming resides in San Francisco with his wife, twin daughters, and son.