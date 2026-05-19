Dave Flemming, a veteran Major League Baseball broadcaster, joined NBC Sports in May 2026 to handle play-by-play for MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock and NBCSN.

Flemming has been a San Francisco Giants’ lead radio play-by-play voice on KNBR for the past 23 years, while also handling play-by-play on select Giants television broadcasts on NBC Sports Bay Area. During his career, Flemming has called many signature MLB moments, including three World Series, Matt Cain’s perfect game on June 13, 2012, and Barry Bonds’ record-tying 755th career home run.

Flemming has been with ESPN since 2010, originally joining the network as a play-by-play commentator for college basketball before calling college football, Major League Baseball, and golf. Flemming began calling ESPN’s televised MLB games in 2014 and has been featured on Monday Night Baseball and MLB’s playoff games on ESPN Radio. In addition, he has contributed to the network’s coverage of the Little League World Series since 2013.

Beyond his work with the Giants and ESPN, Flemming has been the play-by-play voice for the MLB International telecast of the World Series since 2022 and has served as a radio voice for the Golden State Warriors on select games.

A Stanford graduate, Flemming was the radio voice for Cardinal football from 2007-2013. He also received a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University.

In 2019, Flemming was named California Sportscaster of the Year by National Sports Media Association and has won three Northern California Area Emmy Awards for his Giants play-by-play work.

Flemming currently serves as the secretary on the board of the Good Tidings Foundation, a Bay Area charity that has worked closely with the Giants in building and refurbishing baseball fields and other athletic facilities across Northern California. In 2017, the foundation presented Flemming with the Nate Thurmond Medal in recognition of his lifetime contributions to community service.

Flemming resides in San Francisco with his wife, twin daughters, and son.