 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brandon Marsh
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Wading into the Marsh
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA Championship 2024: How to watch, TV times and schedule
AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Talladega: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_pft_draftteamtonaildraft_240419.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_240419.jpg
Hurts in ‘sponge mode’ learning from new OC Moore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brandon Marsh
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Wading into the Marsh
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA Championship 2024: How to watch, TV times and schedule
AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Talladega: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_pft_draftteamtonaildraft_240419.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_240419.jpg
Hurts in ‘sponge mode’ learning from new OC Moore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
leedixon.jpg Download

Lee Dixon

Premier League Analyst

Lee Dixon has served as a Premier League analyst since NBC Sports kicked off its exclusive U.S. media coverage in the 2013-14 season.

One of Arsenal’s all-time greatest defenders, Dixon began his career in the lower leagues of English football, playing as a right-back for the likes of Burnley, Chester City, Bury and Stoke City. He was then signed by legendary Arsenal manager George Graham in January of 1988, beginning a tenure in north London that would span nearly 15 years.

Memorably, Dixon was part of the Arsenal team that won the 1988-89 top-flight title in the final moments of the season at Liverpool, and later, helped the club to two ‘double’ successes – in 1997-98 and 2001-02. In all, Dixon played in more than 600 games for Arsenal, winning four league titles, three FA Cups, a League Cup and a European Cup Winners’ Cup. He retired in 2002 at the age of 38.

Internationally, Dixon made 22 appearances for England.

Prior to joining NBC Sports, Dixon served as a soccer pundit for BBC, appearing on programs such as Match of the Day 2, Final Score, and Football Focus. He also worked at ITV Sport as a soccer analyst.