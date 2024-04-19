Matt Cassel, who played quarterback for 14 NFL seasons, is a studio analyst for NBC Sports’ college football studio show, providing insight and commentary on the college football landscape.

Cassel played for seven NFL teams in his 14-year career, winning 10 games as the starting quarterback for both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. A seventh-round pick out of USC in the 2005 NFL Draft, his breakout season came in 2008, when he filled in for an injured Tom Brady and led the Patriots to an 11-5 finish. In 2010, Cassel earned Pro Bowl honors after posting a 10-5 record as a starter and leading the Chiefs to the AFC West title. In his NFL career, Cassel threw for 104 touchdowns and over 17,000 yards.

Cassel spent four years as a football analyst for NBC Sports Boston (2019-2023), where he covered the Patriots and the NFL at large. A native of California, Cassel graduated from USC in 2004.