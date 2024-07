Mike Parsons makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage this summer as an analyst on the surfing competition in Tahiti.

A member of the Surfer’s Hall of Fame, Parsons at one point owned the world record for biggest wave ever surfed – a 77-foot wave at Cortes Bank in the North Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, which he successfully rode in 2008. Parsons has also spent time as a surfing coach, including coaching Tokyo Olympian Kolohe Andino.