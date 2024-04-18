 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes officially leaving Arizona for Salt Lake City following approval of sale to Utah Jazz owners
RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbowers_240418.jpg
Bowers a top-10 fantasy TE regardless of team?
nbc_roto_rfsdraftwrs_240418.jpg
Mitchell has a ‘wide range of outcomes’ in NFL
nbc_oht_dawnstaleybeyonce_240418.jpg
Beyoncé gives Staley, South Carolina their flowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Up All Night Download

Paul Burmeister

Play-by-Play/Host

Paul Burmeister currently serves as a studio host and play-by-play commentator for NBC Sports across numerous properties. He serves as studio host during NBC Sports’ extensive coverage of the Tour de France and handles play-by-play for the USFL, All-American Bowl, the Bayou Classic, and college basketball. Burmeister has worked five Olympics for NBC Olympics, most recently during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games as a ski jumping play-by-play announcer. He also served as a play-by-play voice and sideline reporter for the Premier Lacrosse League.

Burmeister has previously served as a co-host for Pro Football Talk on NBCSN alongside co-host and NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Group, Burmeister was a studio host and anchor with NFL Network for a decade, where he hosted NFL Total Access, NFL Gameday Scoreboard, Around the League Live, and NFL AM, providing fans with in-depth information and analysis during the season.

Prior to his time at NFL Network, Burmeister served as a sports anchor at NBC affiliate KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa from 2001-04. He began his broadcasting career in 1998 at KCRG in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Burmeister was a quarterback at The University of Iowa, where he was offensive captain and MVP of the 1993 Hawkeyes. Following his collegiate career, he spent time with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent.

Burmeister earned his B.A. in Communications studies from the University of Iowa in 1994, followed by a M.A. in Higher Education from the University of Iowa in 1997.