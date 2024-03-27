PGA TOUR’S TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOUSTON OPEN HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK
Texas Children’s Houston Open Live Coverage From Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, Begins Tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock
Brandel Chamblee to Serve as Analyst for This Week’s Coverage of Texas Children’s Houston Open
LPGA Tour Ford Championship Presented by KCC at Seville Golf & Country Club– Live Tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock
PGA Tour Champions’ The Galleri Classic From Mission Hills Country Club Gets Underway Friday at 10 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel
DP World Tour Hero Indian Open Live Tomorrow at 3:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel
New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
STAMFORD, Conn. – March 27, 2024 – The PGA TOUR’s Texas Children’s Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, headlines live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock this week.
PGA TOUR: TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOUSTON OPEN
The PGA TOUR travels to Houston, Texas, this week for the Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. The field includes World No. 1 and PLAYERS Championship winner Scottie Scheffler, PLAYERS Championship runner-up Wyndham Clark, and defending champion Tony Finau, who looks to repeat his 2022 victory at this event (no event in 2023).
Live coverage begins tomorrow and Friday at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Live coverage this weekend begins Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock before transitioning to NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET and 2:30 p.m. ET, respectively. Longtime NBC Sports golf commentator Brandel Chamblee will serve as analyst for this week’s coverage.
NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: Dan Hicks / Steve Sands
- Analyst: Brandel Chamblee / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum
- On-Course: John Wood / Smylie Kaufman
- Reporter: Damon Hack
How To Watch – Thursday, March 28 – Sunday, March 31 (all times ET)
- TV – NBC, GOLF Channel
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Day
|NBC/Peacock
|GOLF Channel/Peacock
|Thursday
|4-7 p.m.
|Friday
|4-7 p.m.
|Saturday
|3:30-6 p.m.
|1-3:30 p.m.
|Sunday
|2:30-6 p.m.
|1-2:30 p.m.
Notable Players This Week
- Scottie Scheffler
- Wyndham Clark
- Tony Finau
- Will Zalatoris
- Jason Day
- Robert MacIntrye
- Gary Woodland
- Nick Dunlap
LPGA TOUR: FORD CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY KCC
The LPGA Tour heads to Arizona for the inaugural Ford Championship presented by KCC at Seville Golf & Country Club in Gilbert. The first-time championship was announced in December 2023 and will feature a strong field that includes the top three ranked LPGA players in Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, and Celine Boutier.
Live coverage gets underway tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to both GOLF Channel and Peacock at 7 p.m. ET.
GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team
- Play by Play: Grant Boone
- Analyst: Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie
- On-Course: Kay Cockerill
How To Watch – Thursday, March 28 – Sunday, March 31 (all times ET)
- TV – GOLF Channel
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Day
|GOLF Channel/Peacock
|Peacock
|Thursday
|7-9 p.m.
|6-7 p.m.
|Friday
|7-9 p.m.
|6-7 p.m.
|Saturday
|6-9 p.m.
|Sunday
|6-9 p.m.
Notable Players This Week
- Nelly Korda
- Lilia Vu
- Celine Boutier
- Lydia Ko
- Rose Zhang
- Minjee Lee
- Allison Corpuz
- Ayaka Furue
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: THE GALLERI CLASSIC
Held at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., the PGA Tour Champions’ Galleri Classic is entering its second year of existence. Major champions David Duval, Fred Couples, and Mike Weir are all expected to compete at this week’s event.
First round coverage streams exclusively on Peacock from 4-6 p.m. ET on Friday, with encore coverage on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Weekend coverage will be live on GOLF Channel and Peacock
How To Watch – Friday, March 29 – Sunday, March 31 (all times ET)
- TV – GOLF Channel
- Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Day
|GOLF Channel
|GOLF Channel/Peacock
|Peacock
|Friday
|10 p.m. – 12 a.m.*
|4-6 p.m.
|Saturday
|3:30-6 p.m.
|Sunday
|2:30-6 p.m.
Tape Delay*
Notable Players This Week
- David Duval
- Fred Couples
- Mike Weir
- Ernie Els
- Vijay Singh
- J. Choi
- Steven Alker
- Mark O’Meara
DP WORLD TOUR: HERO INDIAN OPEN
The DP World Tour’s Hero Indian Open – the national championship of India – will be played from DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi, India. Anirban Lahiri will look to win this event for the second time after winning in its first year as part of the DP World Tour in 2015.
Live coverage begins tomorrow at 3:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.
How To Watch – Thursday, March 28 – Sunday, March 31 (all times ET)
- TV – GOLF Channel
- Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
|Day
|GOLF Channel
|Thursday
|3:30-8:30 a.m.
|Friday
|3:30-8:30 a.m.
|Saturday
|4-8:30 a.m.
|Sunday
|2:30-7:30 a.m.
Notable Players This Week
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Anirban Lahiri
- Kazuma Kobori
- Eddie Pepperell
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Yannik Paul
- Shubhankar Sharma
GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV
NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.
Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.
Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.
BROADCAST NOTES
- Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Rich Lerner, Tripp Isenhour, and Damon Hack.
- Golf Today on Wednesday will be hosted by Eamon Lynch, George Savaricas, and Hack.
|Day
|Golf Central
|Golf Today
|Wednesday
|4-5 p.m.
|Noon - 1 p.m.
|Thursday
|3-4 p.m./9-10 p.m.
|Friday
|3-4 p.m./9-10 p.m.
|Saturday
|12-1 p.m./9-10 p.m.*
|Sunday
|12-1 p.m./9-10 p.m.*
Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play
Tape Delay*
All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.
--NBC SPORTS--