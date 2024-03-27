PGA TOUR’S TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOUSTON OPEN HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

Texas Children’s Houston Open Live Coverage From Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, Begins Tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Brandel Chamblee to Serve as Analyst for This Week’s Coverage of Texas Children’s Houston Open

LPGA Tour Ford Championship Presented by KCC at Seville Golf & Country Club– Live Tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

PGA Tour Champions’ The Galleri Classic From Mission Hills Country Club Gets Underway Friday at 10 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

DP World Tour Hero Indian Open Live Tomorrow at 3:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 27, 2024 – The PGA TOUR’s Texas Children’s Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, headlines live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock this week.

PGA TOUR: TEXAS CHILDREN’S HOUSTON OPEN

The PGA TOUR travels to Houston, Texas, this week for the Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. The field includes World No. 1 and PLAYERS Championship winner Scottie Scheffler, PLAYERS Championship runner-up Wyndham Clark, and defending champion Tony Finau, who looks to repeat his 2022 victory at this event (no event in 2023).

Live coverage begins tomorrow and Friday at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Live coverage this weekend begins Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock before transitioning to NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET and 2:30 p.m. ET, respectively. Longtime NBC Sports golf commentator Brandel Chamblee will serve as analyst for this week’s coverage.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team









Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Steve Sands Analyst : Brandel Chamblee / Brad Faxon / Curt Byrum On-Course : John Wood / Smylie Kaufman Reporter : Damon Hack



How To Watch – Thursday, March 28 – Sunday, March 31 (all times ET)









TV – NBC, GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day NBC/Peacock GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 4-7 p.m. Friday 4-7 p.m. Saturday 3:30-6 p.m. 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday 2:30-6 p.m. 1-2:30 p.m.



Notable Players This Week









Scottie Scheffler Wyndham Clark Tony Finau Will Zalatoris Jason Day Robert MacIntrye Gary Woodland Nick Dunlap



LPGA TOUR: FORD CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY KCC

The LPGA Tour heads to Arizona for the inaugural Ford Championship presented by KCC at Seville Golf & Country Club in Gilbert. The first-time championship was announced in December 2023 and will feature a strong field that includes the top three ranked LPGA players in Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, and Celine Boutier.

Live coverage gets underway tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to both GOLF Channel and Peacock at 7 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team









Play by Play : Grant Boone Analyst : Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie On-Course : Kay Cockerill



How To Watch – Thursday, March 28 – Sunday, March 31 (all times ET)









TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Peacock Thursday 7-9 p.m. 6-7 p.m. Friday 7-9 p.m. 6-7 p.m. Saturday 6-9 p.m. Sunday 6-9 p.m.



Notable Players This Week









Nelly Korda Lilia Vu Celine Boutier Lydia Ko Rose Zhang Minjee Lee Allison Corpuz Ayaka Furue



PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: THE GALLERI CLASSIC

Held at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., the PGA Tour Champions’ Galleri Classic is entering its second year of existence. Major champions David Duval, Fred Couples, and Mike Weir are all expected to compete at this week’s event.

First round coverage streams exclusively on Peacock from 4-6 p.m. ET on Friday, with encore coverage on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Weekend coverage will be live on GOLF Channel and Peacock

How To Watch – Friday, March 29 – Sunday, March 31 (all times ET)









TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel GOLF Channel/Peacock Peacock Friday 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.* 4-6 p.m. Saturday 3:30-6 p.m. Sunday 2:30-6 p.m.

Tape Delay*



Notable Players This Week









David Duval Fred Couples Mike Weir Ernie Els Vijay Singh J. Choi Steven Alker Mark O’Meara



DP WORLD TOUR: HERO INDIAN OPEN

The DP World Tour’s Hero Indian Open – the national championship of India – will be played from DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi, India. Anirban Lahiri will look to win this event for the second time after winning in its first year as part of the DP World Tour in 2015.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 3:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, March 28 – Sunday, March 31 (all times ET)









TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel Thursday 3:30-8:30 a.m. Friday 3:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday 4-8:30 a.m. Sunday 2:30-7:30 a.m.



Notable Players This Week









Rasmus Hojgaard Anirban Lahiri Kazuma Kobori Eddie Pepperell Rafa Cabrera Bello Yannik Paul Shubhankar Sharma



GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

BROADCAST NOTES









Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Rich Lerner , Tripp Isenhour , and Damon Hack . Golf Today on Wednesday will be hosted by Eamon Lynch , George Savaricas , and Hack.



Day Golf Central Golf Today Wednesday 4-5 p.m. Noon - 1 p.m. Thursday 3-4 p.m./9-10 p.m. Friday 3-4 p.m./9-10 p.m. Saturday 12-1 p.m./9-10 p.m.* Sunday 12-1 p.m./9-10 p.m.*

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

Tape Delay*

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.



