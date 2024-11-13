2022 BEIJING OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALIST YUMA KAGIYAMA HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2024 GRAND PRIX FINLAND THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins This Friday, Nov. 15, at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to Call Sunday Presentation at 4 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 13, 2024 – Olympic and World silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan headlines NBC Sports’ coverage of 2024 Grand Prix Finland this weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 15, at 8 a.m. ET live on Peacock from Helsinki Ice Hall in Helsinki, Finland.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

This week, Kagiyama, who last weekend in Japan posted the second highest total score on the Grand Prix series so far behind reigning world champion Ilia Malinin, headlines a competitive field in the men’s event. Following his victory at last week’s Grand Prix Japan, a top-three finish this weekend would likely qualify him for the Grand Prix Final from Dec. 5-8 in Grenoble, France. The women’s field includes three-time Grand Prix medalist Rino Matsuike, as well as 2022 Grand Prix Final champion Mai Mihara and 2023-24 Grand Prix Final bronze medalist Hana Yoshida, all from Japan. In the pairs event, 2024 world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada look for another Grand Prix win after winning gold at Skate Canada three weeks ago. Three-time World dance medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada also look to continue their momentum following a gold medal performance in Nova Scotia.

Calling Sunday’s coverage on NBC will be 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir.

2024 Grand Prix Finland LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Day Event Time (ET) Platform Fri., Nov. 15 Men’s Short 8 a.m. Peacock Women’s Short 10:30 a.m. Peacock Pairs’ Short 12:20 p.m. Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 Men’s Free 5:45 a.m. Peacock Women’s Free 8 a.m. Peacock Rhythm Dance 10:35 a.m. Peacock Sun., Nov. 17 Pairs’ Free 6 a.m. Peacock Free 7:40 a.m. Peacock Highlights* 4 p.m. NBC

*Taped Coverage

--NBC SPORTS--