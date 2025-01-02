 Skip navigation
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 5 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONCLUDES ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

Published January 2, 2025 10:33 AM

Second-Place Arsenal Visit Brighton & Hove Albion This Saturday, Jan. 4, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

Premier League “Festive Fixtures” Features 40 Matches in 17 Days from Dec. 21-Jan. 6

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 2, 2024 – First-place Liverpool host Manchester United this Sunday, Jan. 5, at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action as “Festive Fixtures” concludes across NBC Sports this weekend.

Liverpool topped West Ham, 5-0, on Sunday featuring goals from five different players. Mohamed Salah, who scored in last weekend’s win, leads the Premier League with 17 goals this season, including four in his last three PL matches. Manchester United lost to Newcastle, 2-0, on Monday. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call Liverpool-Manchester United live from Anfield.

This week’s coverage begins on Saturday, Jan. 4, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network leading into Tottenham hosting Newcastle at 7:30 a.m. ET live on USA Network and Universo. At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Bournemouth v. Everton (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Leicester City (Peacock), Crystal Palace v. Chelsea (Peacock), Manchester City v. West Ham (Peacock), and Southampton v. Brentford (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature returns Saturday with the four Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, second-place Arsenal visit Brighton & Hove Albion on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from American Express Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Fulham v. Ipswich at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network, Telemundo). Following Liverpool-Manchester United (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Monday, Jan. 6, as third-place Nottingham Forest visit Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Cara Banks hosts Monday’s shows alongside Mustoe and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool’s latest masterclass v. West Ham, Manchester United’s difficulties, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.
In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

DateTime (ET)MatchPlatform
Sat., Jan. 47 a.m.Premier League MorningsUSA Network
Sat., Jan. 47:30 a.m.Tottenham v. NewcastleUSA Network, Universo
Sat., Jan. 49:30 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network, Peacock
Sat., Jan. 410 a.m.Bournemouth v. EvertonUSA Network, Universo
Sat., Jan. 410 a.m.Aston Villa v. Leicester City*Peacock
Sat., Jan. 410 a.m.Crystal Palace v. Chelsea*Peacock
Sat., Jan. 410 a.m.Manchester City v. West Ham*Peacock
Sat., Jan. 410 a.m.Southampton v. Brentford*Peacock
Sat., Jan. 4NoonPremier League LivePeacock
Sat., Jan. 412:30 p.m.Brighton & Hove Albion v. ArsenalNBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Sat., Jan. 42:30 p.m.Goal ZoneNBC, Peacock
Sun., Jan. 58 a.m.Premier League MorningsUSA Network
Sun., Jan. 59 a.m.Fulham v. IpswichUSA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Jan. 511 a.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Sun., Jan. 511:30 a.m.Liverpool v. Manchester UnitedNBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Sun., Jan. 51:30 p.m.Goal ZoneNBC, Peacock
Mon., Jan. 62 p.m.Premier League LiveUSA Network
Mon., Jan. 63 p.m.Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Nottingham ForestUSA Network, Universo
Mon., Jan. 65 p.m.Goal ZoneUSA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–