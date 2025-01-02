FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 5 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONCLUDES ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

Second-Place Arsenal Visit Brighton & Hove Albion This Saturday, Jan. 4, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

Premier League “Festive Fixtures” Features 40 Matches in 17 Days from Dec. 21-Jan. 6

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 2, 2024 – First-place Liverpool host Manchester United this Sunday, Jan. 5, at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action as “Festive Fixtures” concludes across NBC Sports this weekend.

Liverpool topped West Ham, 5-0, on Sunday featuring goals from five different players. Mohamed Salah, who scored in last weekend’s win, leads the Premier League with 17 goals this season, including four in his last three PL matches. Manchester United lost to Newcastle, 2-0, on Monday. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call Liverpool-Manchester United live from Anfield.

This week’s coverage begins on Saturday, Jan. 4, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network leading into Tottenham hosting Newcastle at 7:30 a.m. ET live on USA Network and Universo. At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Bournemouth v. Everton (USA Network, Universo), Aston Villa v. Leicester City (Peacock), Crystal Palace v. Chelsea (Peacock), Manchester City v. West Ham (Peacock), and Southampton v. Brentford (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature returns Saturday with the four Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, second-place Arsenal visit Brighton & Hove Albion on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from American Express Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Fulham v. Ipswich at 9 a.m. ET (USA Network, Telemundo). Following Liverpool-Manchester United (11:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Monday, Jan. 6, as third-place Nottingham Forest visit Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Cara Banks hosts Monday’s shows alongside Mustoe and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool’s latest masterclass v. West Ham, Manchester United’s difficulties, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Jan. 4 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Jan. 4 7:30 a.m. Tottenham v. Newcastle USA Network, Universo Sat., Jan. 4 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Jan. 4 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Everton USA Network, Universo Sat., Jan. 4 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Leicester City* Peacock Sat., Jan. 4 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Chelsea* Peacock Sat., Jan. 4 10 a.m. Manchester City v. West Ham* Peacock Sat., Jan. 4 10 a.m. Southampton v. Brentford* Peacock Sat., Jan. 4 Noon Premier League Live Peacock Sat., Jan. 4 12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Arsenal NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sat., Jan. 4 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., Jan. 5 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Jan. 5 9 a.m. Fulham v. Ipswich USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Jan. 5 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Jan. 5 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Manchester United NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., Jan. 5 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Mon., Jan. 6 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Jan. 6 3 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Universo Mon., Jan. 6 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

