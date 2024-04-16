LIVE COVERAGE OF U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR WRESTLING PRESENTED THIS WEEK ACROSS PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

Wrestling Olympic Trials from Penn State University in State College, Pa., Begin This Friday at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock

Commentators: Jason Knapp, Jim Scherr, and Zora Stephenson

Wrestling Coverage Continues NBC Sports’ Record Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials Ahead of Paris Olympics

All Events Stream Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 16, 2024 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling with over 60 hours of live coverage across Peacock and USA Network over two days from the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University in State College, Pa., beginning on Peacock this Friday, April 19, with all four mats from Session 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Live coverage of the Wrestling Trials concludes on Saturday, April 20, with the finals at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Throughout Friday and Saturday, Peacock will individually stream all four mats for both morning sessions, as well as a quad box option for each. Additionally, the Challenge Tournament will be presented on USA Network and Peacock on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the Finals on Saturday also on USA Network and Peacock on 6:30 p.m. ET. All Olympic Trials coverage this weekend will also stream via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Wrestling is one of the oldest known Olympic sports and was first introduced at the Ancient Olympic Games in 708 BC. At the time, wrestling was one of the most widely-practiced and popular sports in the region, with athletes such as six-time champion Milo of Croton and five-time champion Hipposthenes of Sparta’s achievements becoming the feats of legend. Greco-Roman wrestling first appeared on the Olympic program in 1896 at the first modern Olympic Games, but only one bout was held. Freestyle wrestling debuted a few years later at the 1904 St. Louis Games, and both forms of wrestling have been featured on every Olympic program since 1920. Women’s wrestling was introduced at the 2004 Athens Games.

The U.S. topped the wrestling medal standings at the Tokyo Games (nine) and is poised to continue its success in Paris. The U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling are expected to feature four individual reigning world champions, including Tokyo Olympic men’s 86 kg gold medalist David Taylor as well as hopeful first-time Olympians Amit Elor (competing at Trials in the women’s freestyle 68 kg), and Zain Retherford (competing in men’s freestyle 65 kg). Additionally on the men’s side, Tokyo Olympic men’s freestyle 74 kg bronze medalist and four-time world champion Kyle Dake aims to make his second Olympic team, while Rio Olympic 97 kg gold medalist and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Kyle Snyder – who, in 2016, became the youngest American wrestler ever to win Olympic gold at age 20 – aims to qualify for his third Olympic team. Jordan Burroughs, 2012 London Olympic gold medalist at 74 kg, also looked to make his third Olympic team and first since Rio 2016.

On the women’s side, Rio Olympic 53 kg gold medalist and Tokyo Olympic 57 kg bronze medalist Helen Maroulis, Tokyo Olympic 76 kg silver medalist Adeline Gray, and Tokyo Olympic 50 kg bronze medalist Sarah Hildebrandt are some of the top names who will be competing to qualify for Paris. Tokyo Olympians Jacarra Winchester and Kayla Miracle are also expected to be in the mix for spots in their respective weight classes.

NBC Sports’ Jason Knapp will call the event, joined by analyst and 1988 U.S. Olympic wrestler Jim Scherr, a former U.S. Olympic Committee CEO, and reporter Zora Stephenson.

Broadcast Team

· Play-by-play: Jason Knapp

· Analyst: Jim Scherr

· Reporter: Zora Stephenson

How To Watch – Friday, April 19 – Saturday, April 20 (all times ET)

· Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

· TV: USA Network



Date Coverage Network Time Fri., April 19 Session 1 (Mat 1) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Session 1 (Mat 2) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Session 1 (Mat 3) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Session 1 (Mat 4) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Session 1 (Quad Box) Peacock 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Challenge Tournament USA Network, Peacock 6:30-10 p.m. Session 2 (Mat 1) Peacock 6:30-8:30 p.m. Session 2 (Mat 2) Peacock 6:30-10 p.m. Session 2 (Mat 3) Peacock 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sat., April 20 Session 3 (Mat 1) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Session 3 (Mat 2) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Session 3 (Mat 3) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Session 3 (Mat 4) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Session 3 (Quad Box) Peacock 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30-10 p.m.

--U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS--