NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK (FIRST ROUND)

“I was impressed with just how much game he had. The clock is ticking and this is an all-out effort. It’s wonderful to see.” – Jaime Diaz on Tiger Woods (-1, T-17th through 13 holes)

“As the week goes on, I will certainly be watching his iron play to see if in fact it is an improvement because it really is an interesting concept.” – Brandel Chamblee on Bryson DeChambeau’s (-7, Leader) new irons

“He is giving no ground – no hint that he is anything but dominant.” – Rich Lerner on Scottie Scheffler (-6, 2nd)

Golf Central Live From The Masters continued its comprehensive coverage surrounding the 2024 Masters with post-round reaction and analysis on GOLF Channel and Peacock immediately following the conclusion of play on Thursday. Rich Lerner hosted coverage alongside analysts and contributors Brandel Chamblee, Paul McGinley and Jaime Diaz.

Bryson DeChambeau leads Scottie Scheffler by one stroke at the top of the leaderboard following an opening-round 65.

The Masters – First Round Leaderboard

Player Total Bryson DeChambeau -7 Scottie Scheffler -6 Nicolai Højgaard -5* Danny Willett -4 Max Homa -4* Ryan Fox -3 Cam Davis -3 Tyrrell Hatton -3*

First round in progress*

On Bryson DeChambeau (-7, Leader)

Chamblee: “When we come to Augusta, I’ve never liked (DeChambeau) because he swings so in-to-out… I’m not saying that if you swing in-to-out you can’t play well here – it’s just more difficult for you to do it.”

Chamblee on DeChambeau’s new self-designed irons: “(Curvature) allows woods to have forgiveness and I thought ‘why have we never had that on irons?’ As the week goes on, I will certainly be watching his iron play to see if in fact it is an improvement because it really is an interesting concept.”

McGinley: “You either like (DeChambeau) or you don’t like him, and people seem to gravitate one way or the other. I’ve always liked him… I like the bad guys – that’s why I’ve always liked Brandel (laughs).”

On Scottie Scheffler (-6, 2nd)

Lerner: “(Scheffler) is relentless. Everyone knows that they are going to have to beat him if they want to put on the green jacket. He is giving no ground – no hint that he is anything but dominant.”

McGinley: “He’s got every single piece of DNA you’re looking for when it comes to winning major championships. He does all those skills really well and I think there will be many green jackets on his back by the time his career ends.”

On Tiger Woods (-1, T-17th thru 13 holes)

Diaz: “I was impressed with just how much game he had…he didn’t look physically limited. The look on his face looked like he was relishing this opportunity. He knows how to peak for these things. The clock is ticking and this is an all-out effort. It’s wonderful to see.”

McGinley: “I loved the grit. There was a lot of great ball-striking there, particularly on the front nine. Even the bogey he made on No. 4 was a good tee shot. He hit it exactly where he was aiming…a lot of good, controlled golf out there. It’s just so great to watch him. He still draws you in. Even though you know he’s not playing the way Bryson or Scheffler is, there’s still a dream to it. You see the battle and how much he loves the grind…he still has a lot to contribute as a player.”

McGinley on Woods playing 23 holes on Friday: “He’s finished late tonight. Came off the golf course at 8 p.m. and recovery is a big part of what he talks about…he’s probably got to get up at 4:30 or 5 a.m. for the start…that’s a short recovery time for a guy that hasn’t played 72 holes this year.”

On Rory McIlroy (-1, T-17th)

McGinley: “He looked okay – importantly he got off to a half-decent start in terms of score. He didn’t look comfortable to me and he didn’t look like he was in control of what he was doing, but nonetheless he fought and he battled.”

On Course Conditions

Chamblee: “I wouldn’t go so far as to call it delightful if you were out there playing in some 25-30 mile-per-hour gusts – but definitely better than we expected.”

McGinley: “It was soft conditions and that generally means good scores. Had it remained firm, along with the winds we had today, it would have been carnage out there.”

