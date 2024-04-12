NOTES AND QUOTES – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK (SECOND ROUND)

“We saw arguably the greatest player of all time, still capable of blowing our minds with his mind, with his guts, with his grit. 24 straight cuts. That’s never been done before and it’s yet another tribute to Tiger Woods.” – Brandel Chamblee

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 12, 2024 – Golf Central Live From The Masters continued its comprehensive coverage surrounding the 2024 Masters with post-round reaction and analysis on GOLF Channel and Peacock immediately following the second round of play.

Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau share a three-way tie for the lead at -6.

Saturday’s Live From The Masters coverage on GOLF Channel and Peacock begins at 9 a.m. ET, and post-round coverage will air on GOLF Channel and Peacock immediately following the conclusion of play.

The Masters – Second Round Leaderboard

Player Total Max Homa -6 Scottie Scheffler -6 Bryson DeChambeau -6 Nicolai Højgaard -4 Collin Morikawa -3 Cameron Davis -3 Ludvig Åberg -2

On Tiger Woods (+1, T-22nd)

Brandel Chamblee on Tiger Woods making his 24th consecutive cut at The Masters: “We saw arguably the greatest player of all time, who’s physically not capable of doing what he used to, but still capable of blowing our minds with his mind, with his guts, with his grit. 24 straight cuts. That’s never been done before and it’s yet another tribute to Tiger Woods.”

On Second Round

Paul McGinley on the conditions: “It was great to see the conditions ask questions of the players. There were questions in terms of ball control and creativity: Could you fade it? Could you knock it down? Could you draw it? Could you hold it in the winds? That was the first huge question. Secondly, it was about course management…a real taste of the mental game.”

On Scottie Scheffler (-6, T-1st)

Chamblee on comparing Scheffler to Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods: “What I saw is somebody who’s on track to be the best wedge player, best short iron player, best mid-iron player in the history of the strokes play era. That sort of territory belonged to Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods, I’m talking about 50-to-125 yards. Stricker gets the nod…he had five feet over the TOUR average. That’s like Usain Bolt racing Danny DeVito, that’s how good he was with a wedge. [Scheffler] is on pace to be the best wedge player the TOUR has ever seen.”

On Bryson DeChambeau (-6, T-1st)

McGinley on DeChambeau: “I thought he did quite well today…I thought, again, he showed a lot of maturity, different than what we’ve seen in the past from Bryson. Like Tiger Woods, he seemed to miss it in right spots.”

Chamblee on DeChambeau: “When it comes to golf, he’s an intellectual earthquake that transforms itself into this athletic majesty. Every single move, from taking hole to the club to the way his hands fit on the club, to the way his arms are shaped, has purpose. His purpose is to hit it nine miles – but these are laser-guided missiles.”

On Rory McIlroy (+4, T-35th)

McGinley on McIlroy: “His iron play was poor. That’s what’s really been off here…I hate to see it happen. He’s not playing very well. That’s the bottom line. Players come in and out of form, and Rory’s just not on his form at this time.”

