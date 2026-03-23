REMINDER* NBC SPORTS’ 2026 MLB PREVIEW CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET WITH PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE JASON BENETTI, ANALYST ADAM OTTAVINO, AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER SAM FLOOD

Benetti calls Diamondbacks-Dodgers on Opening Day, Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Ottavino serves as pregame analyst for Pirates-Mets on Opening Day at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn. – March. 23, 2026 – NBC Sports’ voice of Sunday Night Baseball Jason Benetti, analyst Adam Ottavino, and Executive Producer Sam Flood will preview NBC Sports’ coverage of MLB Opening Day (Thursday, March 26) and Major League Baseball’s return to NBC Sports on a media conference call today at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT .

NBC Sports’ MLB National Media Conference Call

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.



WHAT : NBC Sports’ MLB Opening Week Conference Call

: NBC Sports’ MLB Opening Week Conference Call WHO : Jason Benetti, Adam Ottavino, and Sam Flood

: Jason Benetti, Adam Ottavino, and Sam Flood WHEN : TODAY, Monday, March. 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

: TODAY, Monday, March. 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT NUMBER: 786-697-3501

786-697-3501 PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBC Sports’ star-studded Opening Day presented by Adobe doubleheader (Thursday, March 26) begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, as reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets at Citi Field. Play-by-play voice Matt Vasgersian calls Pirates-Mets alongside analysts Al Leiter and Neil Walker. Ahmed Fareed will host pregame coverage alongside analyst Adam Ottavino.

On Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, in the only primetime game on Opening Day , Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks face four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani and the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Jason Benetti handles play-by-play, joined by analysts and World Series heroes Luis Gonzalez and Orel Hershiser. Host Bob Costas will be joined by analyst and three-time Dodgers’ NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw for an on-location pregame show at Dodger Stadium, where the Dodgers will raise their World Series championship banner.

NBC SPORTS’ MLB TRADITION

NBC Sports has a distinguished history with Major League Baseball. The first-ever MLB television broadcast was a 1939 Cincinnati Reds-Brooklyn Dodgers doubleheader on W2XBS (the precursor to WNBC-TV) in New York. NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series – more than any other network.

From 1957-2000, NBC Sports was home to a wealth of baseball programming, including Game of the Week and Monday Night Baseball telecasts, more than 30 All-Star Games, and countless iconic Postseason moments. For the 2022-23 seasons, Peacock was the exclusive home of MLB Sunday Leadoff, a first-of-its-kind Sunday morning presentation featuring a unique three-announcer broadcast booth with one analyst with expertise on each team joining the play-by-play voice.

--NBC SPORTS--