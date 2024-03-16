 Skip navigation
Ireland wins back-to-back Six Nations after breaking Scotland’s resistance

  
Published March 16, 2024 03:13 PM

DUBLIN — Ireland won successive Six Nations by overcoming a bold Scotland, nerves and the late withdrawal of key man Hugo Keenan to prevail 17-13 at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Irish appeared to break Scotland’s rugged resistance with 15 minutes to go after its second converted try for 17-6. The tension drained out of the packed stadium. But a brilliant converted try by Scotland’s Huw Jones suddenly brought them within four points with three minutes left.

But Ireland wasn’t rattled. It comfortably contained the Scots in their own half and expertly managed the last minutes even with 14 players after replacement flyhalf Harry Byrne was sin-binned.

Ireland was stung last weekend when its hopes of first-ever back-to-back Grand Slams was ruined by England winning with a last-gasp drop goal in London. But Ireland still had pole position for the title.

Scotland also was in a mood after losing to Italy in Rome and came to Dublin with a chance, albeit slim, of winning the title.

Even though the Scots hadn’t beaten Ireland since 2017 or won at Lansdowne Road since 1998, they dominated early but without being clinical.

Ireland overcame its nerves to grow into the game and pressure Scotland into making an energy-sapping 238 tackles.