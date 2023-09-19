Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, updates
Two European heavyweights collide at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday as Bayern Munich and Manchester United aim to kick off their Group A campaign with a bang.
And the Bavarians will be very confident they’ll come out on top given Manchester United’s recent struggles.
Harry Kane has got off to a flying start at Bayern and Manchester United will be extremely envious the German giants got the deal done to sign the England superstar this summer. Thomas Tuchel’s side drew against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend but remain unbeaten in league play and Kane has scored four goals in as many Bundesliga appearances. Bayern and Kane have their mind set on one thing this season: winning the Champions League trophy. They will be licking their chops as a wounded, battered and dismal Manchester United arrive in Bavaria.
Erik ten Hag saw his side demolished 3-1 at home by Brighton on Saturday and although they created plenty of chances, they didn’t take them and were punished for the same glaring imbalance which keeps showing up in transitions, especially in midfield. With so many issues off the pitch for Erik ten Hag to deal with coupled with the general malaise among the fanbase as the Glazer family continue to delay any potential sale, all of that negativity appears to have seeped into the injury-hit playing squad once again. United aren’t a bad team and could easily finish in the top four of the Premier League and win another cup this season, but a title charge or a deep run in the Champions League seems extremely unlikely right now.
Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: How to watch, updates, start time
Date: Wednesday, September 20
Kick off: 3pm ET
How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA
Where do we start with the injury and off-field issues Erik ten Hag has to deal with?
Jadon Sancho and Antony are still away from the team due to Sancho’s discipline issue and allegations of abuse against Antony made by several women.
In injury news, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all out, with new signing Sofyan Amrabat still recovering from injury. Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Tom Heaton, Tyrell Malacia and Kobbie Mainoo also remain out.
It looks like Erik ten Hag will roll with pretty much the same lineup which lost at home to Brighton but the likes of Hannibal, Garnacho and Pellistri could start.
Thomas Tuchel has Bayern Munich clicking through the gears early in the season, although they did draw 2-2 with Leverkusen ahead of this game as a few defensive cracks appeared.
At the other end of the pitch Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller are delivering and all signs point towards another German title and a deep Champions League run this season.
In injury news, Manuel Neuer and Raphael Guerreiro remain out for Bayern.