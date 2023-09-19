Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, updates

Two European heavyweights collide at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday as Bayern Munich and Manchester United aim to kick off their Group A campaign with a bang.

And the Bavarians will be very confident they’ll come out on top given Manchester United’s recent struggles.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores, schedule, tables ]

Harry Kane has got off to a flying start at Bayern and Manchester United will be extremely envious the German giants got the deal done to sign the England superstar this summer. Thomas Tuchel’s side drew against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend but remain unbeaten in league play and Kane has scored four goals in as many Bundesliga appearances. Bayern and Kane have their mind set on one thing this season: winning the Champions League trophy. They will be licking their chops as a wounded, battered and dismal Manchester United arrive in Bavaria.

Erik ten Hag saw his side demolished 3-1 at home by Brighton on Saturday and although they created plenty of chances, they didn’t take them and were punished for the same glaring imbalance which keeps showing up in transitions, especially in midfield. With so many issues off the pitch for Erik ten Hag to deal with coupled with the general malaise among the fanbase as the Glazer family continue to delay any potential sale, all of that negativity appears to have seeped into the injury-hit playing squad once again. United aren’t a bad team and could easily finish in the top four of the Premier League and win another cup this season, but a title charge or a deep run in the Champions League seems extremely unlikely right now.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: How to watch, updates, start time

Date: Wednesday, September 20

Kick off: 3pm ET

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

