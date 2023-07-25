Brentford vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, updates, start time

Two exciting upstarts meet as Brentford tangles with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League Summer Series on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (Watch live at 5:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Brentford lost to Fulham 3-2 in its Philadelphia-based Summer Series opener, as Yoane Wissa and Kristoffer Ajer scored goals and David Raya played the second half as his future continues to loom over the Bees’ offseason.

[ WATCH LIVE: Premier League Summer Series on Peacock ]

Brighton scored three goals against Chelsea but a red card helped ensure that the match was a loss in Philadelphia. Roberto De Zerbi will hope for a better outcome in Georgia.

The Bees finished three points back of Brighton last season, and that was the difference between European football and none. Thomas Frank will hope to flip the script this season, and may learn a thing or two about any gap between these two sides come the close of business on Wednesday.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton in the Summer Series live, stream link

Kickoff: 5:30pm ET Wednesday

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia