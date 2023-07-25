Brentford vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, updates, start time
Everything you need to know for Brentford vs Brighton: Preview for Summer Series
Two exciting upstarts meet as Brentford tangles with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League Summer Series on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (Watch live at 5:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium).
Brentford lost to Fulham 3-2 in its Philadelphia-based Summer Series opener, as Yoane Wissa and Kristoffer Ajer scored goals and David Raya played the second half as his future continues to loom over the Bees’ offseason.
[ WATCH LIVE: Premier League Summer Series on Peacock ]
Brighton scored three goals against Chelsea but a red card helped ensure that the match was a loss in Philadelphia. Roberto De Zerbi will hope for a better outcome in Georgia.
The Bees finished three points back of Brighton last season, and that was the difference between European football and none. Thomas Frank will hope to flip the script this season, and may learn a thing or two about any gap between these two sides come the close of business on Wednesday.
How to watch Brentford vs Brighton in the Summer Series live, stream link
Kickoff: 5:30pm ET Wednesday
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
TV Channel/Stream: Premier League Summer Series on Peacock
Record-signing Nathan Collins impressed against Fulham, and a pair of Freiburg imports are also set to be under the microscope in Kevin Schade and keeper Mark Flekken.
The Bees will look mostly the same, though they had a few familiar faces skip town. Pontus Jansson and Saman Ghoddos will not be with Brentford.
Roberto De Zerbi had to have loved what he saw from big buy and former Watford star Joao Pedro against Chelsea. The physical forward drew-and-won a penalty before setting up a goal for Denis Undav. Other new faces for Brighton include Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, longtime Liverpool and Man City servant James Milner, and Dortmund’s Mahmoud ‘Mo’ Dahoud.
The most notable exit by far, so far, is Alexis Mac Allister. He’s now with Liverpool. Brighton is hoping to hang onto Moises Caicedo, having so far withstood advances from Chelsea amid rumored interest from any number of sources (The overwhelming topic of conversation in the press rooms was whether Levi Colwill could be involved in a move the other way). Robert Sanchez looks likely to leave, still unhappy with losing his No. 1 job to Jason Steele, and will not feature on the tour.