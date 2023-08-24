Brentford vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Brentford will try to make it three games unbeaten to start the Premier League season, when they host Crystal Palace in west London on Saturday.

The Bees swarmed and stung Fulham for 90 minutes, as Thomas Frank’s side ran their xG tally up to 3.93 (to just 0.46). Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have shouldered the goal-scoring void left by Ivan Toney’s suspension, with three and two goals, respectively. David Raya’s departure created brief uncertainty in goal, but 30-year-old Dutchman Mark Flekken has stepped in and quickly taken to Brentford’s unique style of risky defending and long-ball build-up. Such is life at Brentford, where key players tend to move on and their departures are quickly forgotten.

Crystal Palace won’t be accused of being the Premier League’s most exciting attacking team, but the Eagles remain a tough bunch to break down under Roy Hodgson. They held their own with Arsenal on opening day before falling to a 1-0 defeat (goal scored via penalty kick), and followed that up with a comprehensive performance away to newly promoted Sheffield United, winning 1-0 after Odsonne Edouard opened Palace’s scoring account for the season. Solid as can be through the middle of the field, Crystal Palace won’t give up many scoring chances and they won’t create a ton either, but they will beat the teams they should be beating and give the rest a tricky test.

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (August 26)

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

