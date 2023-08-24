 Skip navigation
D+D Real Czech Masters - Day One
Sami Välimäki fires 63 to grab opening-round lead at Czech Masters
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Jamaica's wild day at track and field worlds: two stunning gold medals, cart crash
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

nbc_golf_pga_morikawaint_230824.jpg
Morikawa felt 'like old self' at Tour Championship
nbc_oly_liveview_230824.jpg
Biles headlines U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_cfbweek0_230823.jpg
Betting CFB Week 0: Notre Dame, Ohio and UMass

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
D+D Real Czech Masters - Day One
Sami Välimäki fires 63 to grab opening-round lead at Czech Masters
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Jamaica’s wild day at track and field worlds: two stunning gold medals, cart crash
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

nbc_golf_pga_morikawaint_230824.jpg
Morikawa felt ‘like old self’ at Tour Championship
nbc_oly_liveview_230824.jpg
Biles headlines U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_cfbweek0_230823.jpg
Betting CFB Week 0: Notre Dame, Ohio and UMass

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brentford vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

A real clash of styles and tempos, when the Bees host the Eagles on Saturday

Updated 
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 3
August 24, 2023 12:59 PM
Joe Prince-Wright and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 3 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Brentford will try to make it three games unbeaten to start the Premier League season, when they host Crystal Palace in west London on Saturday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

The Bees swarmed and stung Fulham for 90 minutes, as Thomas Frank’s side ran their xG tally up to 3.93 (to just 0.46). Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have shouldered the goal-scoring void left by Ivan Toney’s suspension, with three and two goals, respectively. David Raya’s departure created brief uncertainty in goal, but 30-year-old Dutchman Mark Flekken has stepped in and quickly taken to Brentford’s unique style of risky defending and long-ball build-up. Such is life at Brentford, where key players tend to move on and their departures are quickly forgotten.

Crystal Palace won’t be accused of being the Premier League’s most exciting attacking team, but the Eagles remain a tough bunch to break down under Roy Hodgson. They held their own with Arsenal on opening day before falling to a 1-0 defeat (goal scored via penalty kick), and followed that up with a comprehensive performance away to newly promoted Sheffield United, winning 1-0 after Odsonne Edouard opened Palace’s scoring account for the season. Solid as can be through the middle of the field, Crystal Palace won’t give up many scoring chances and they won’t create a ton either, but they will beat the teams they should be beating and give the rest a tricky test.

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (August 26)

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - Crystal Palace
By
Andy Edwards
  

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Michael Olise (thigh), Matheus Franca (back), Will Hughes (knee)
Team news - Brentford
By
Andy Edwards
  

Brentford injuries

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Josh Dasilva (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Mee (calf)