Top News

World Athletics Championships. Budapest 2023.
Faith Kipyegon wins third world 1500m title; American stuns for discus gold
MX Budds Creek 2023 Hardy Munoz Instagram.jpg
Hardy Munoz out for remainder of 2024 with head, face injury
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders
2023 NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Recap

Top Clips

nbc_soc_messipromo_230822.jpg
Messi, Inter Miami set sights on U.S. Open Cup
nbc_oly_camachoquinnft_230822.jpg
Camacho-Quinn turned heartbreak into elation
nbc_pl_gxgmanunited_230822.jpg
Selfish midfield play exposing Man Utd, Casemiro

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chelsea vs Luton Town: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Chelsea chase their first victory of the new Premier League season, when Luton Town visit Stamford Bridge

Updated 
Pochettino details what went wrong v. West Ham
August 20, 2023 01:59 PM
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his thoughts on his side's 3-1 loss to 10-men West Ham United at London Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino hopes to pick up his first win as Chelsea manager on Friday, when newly promoted Luton Town travel to west London to kick off matchweek 3 of the Premier League season.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Given all of the money spent this summer (and last winter) (and last summer), one draw and one defeat are a disappointing return to start the 2023-24 campaign, with early-season injuries making life unnecessarily difficult for Pochettino. Four expected starters were already unavailable before Carney Chukwuemeka, who replaced star summer signing Christopher Nkunku (knee) in the starting lineup, underwent a knee surgery of his own this week. As such, Moises Caicedo is likely to make his first start for Chelsea on Friday after joining for a British-record $145 million and coming off the bench in the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to West Ham. Caicedo won’t replace Chukwuemeka’s (or Nkunku’s) ball progression or goal threats, though, leaving Pochettino with more than a few tough tactical issues to iron out.

As for Luton, it’s been two weeks since the Hatters were last in action, with their home opener against Burnley postponed due to ongoing stadium construction. Rob Edwards’ side will have had plenty of time to stew over (and learn from) their 4-1 defeat to high-flying Brighton on opening day. The defeat could have been much heavier, though, with Brighton hitting the woodwork with three of their 23 other shots that didn’t find the back of the net.

How to watch Chelsea vs Luton Town live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Friday (August 25)

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Team news - Luton Town
By
Andy Edwards
  

Luton Town injuries

OUT: Reece Burke (undisclosed), Jordan Clark (undisclosed), Gabriel Osho (knee), Dan Potts (undisclosed)
Team news - Chelsea
By
Andy Edwards
  

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Reece James (thigh), Christopher Nkunku (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Benoit Badiashile (thigh) Armando Broja (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed)