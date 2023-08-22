Chelsea vs Luton Town: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Mauricio Pochettino hopes to pick up his first win as Chelsea manager on Friday, when newly promoted Luton Town travel to west London to kick off matchweek 3 of the Premier League season.

Given all of the money spent this summer (and last winter) (and last summer), one draw and one defeat are a disappointing return to start the 2023-24 campaign, with early-season injuries making life unnecessarily difficult for Pochettino. Four expected starters were already unavailable before Carney Chukwuemeka, who replaced star summer signing Christopher Nkunku (knee) in the starting lineup, underwent a knee surgery of his own this week. As such, Moises Caicedo is likely to make his first start for Chelsea on Friday after joining for a British-record $145 million and coming off the bench in the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to West Ham. Caicedo won’t replace Chukwuemeka’s (or Nkunku’s) ball progression or goal threats, though, leaving Pochettino with more than a few tough tactical issues to iron out.

As for Luton, it’s been two weeks since the Hatters were last in action, with their home opener against Burnley postponed due to ongoing stadium construction. Rob Edwards’ side will have had plenty of time to stew over (and learn from) their 4-1 defeat to high-flying Brighton on opening day. The defeat could have been much heavier, though, with Brighton hitting the woodwork with three of their 23 other shots that didn’t find the back of the net.

