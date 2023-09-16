Everton vs Arsenal: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Arsenal need three points to keep pace with Manchester City and remain in the Premier League title race when they head to the northwest of England to face Everton on Sunday (11:30 am ET).

After the three-time defending champions came back from a goal down to beat West Ham 3-1 on Saturday, the Gunners find themselves five points off the top spot with a monumental week ahead. From Goodison Park, they’ll head back to north London and immediately begin preparations for their long-awaited UEFA Champions League return on Wednesday, against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. Four days later, they’ll host unbeaten Tottenham in the season’s first north London derby on Sunday (9 am ET). Mikel Arteta’s side will also face Lens (Ligue 1) and La Liga side Sevilla in the UCL group stage.

Speaking of monumental weeks, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri this week agreed to sell the club to American investment firm 777 Partners. The long-term implications are that the Toffees’ new stadium which is being built in Liverpool’s Bramley Moore Dock will be funded as part of the deal, but the short-term implications remain down to Sean Dyche’s side as they seek their first victory of the season. After picking up a point against Sheffield United last time out before the international break, perhaps better times are finally in the offing.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 17)

TV: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

