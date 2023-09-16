 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series
Bristol tradition unlike any other on NASCAR circuit
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 20
Sepp Kuss set to win Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats
SMX xMax 2023 Austin Forkner jumps in front of stands.JPG
Austin Forkner out for SuperMotocross Round 2 at Chicagoland with knee injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230916.jpg
De Zerbi details Brighton’s victory over Man Utd
nbc_pl_avlvcphl_230916.jpg
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
nbc_pl_angeintv_230916.jpg
Postecoglou assesses Spurs’ comeback v. Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Everton vs Arsenal: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

With one eye on their Champions League return, Arsenal must first take care of business at Goodison Park

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 5
September 15, 2023 02:26 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 5 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Arsenal need three points to keep pace with Manchester City and remain in the Premier League title race when they head to the northwest of England to face Everton on Sunday (11:30 am ET).

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

After the three-time defending champions came back from a goal down to beat West Ham 3-1 on Saturday, the Gunners find themselves five points off the top spot with a monumental week ahead. From Goodison Park, they’ll head back to north London and immediately begin preparations for their long-awaited UEFA Champions League return on Wednesday, against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. Four days later, they’ll host unbeaten Tottenham in the season’s first north London derby on Sunday (9 am ET). Mikel Arteta’s side will also face Lens (Ligue 1) and La Liga side Sevilla in the UCL group stage.

Speaking of monumental weeks, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri this week agreed to sell the club to American investment firm 777 Partners. The long-term implications are that the Toffees’ new stadium which is being built in Liverpool’s Bramley Moore Dock will be funded as part of the deal, but the short-term implications remain down to Sean Dyche’s side as they seek their first victory of the season. After picking up a point against Sheffield United last time out before the international break, perhaps better times are finally in the offing.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday (Sept. 17)
TV: USA Network
Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - Arsenal
By
Andy Edwards
  

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Thomas Partey (groin), Mohamed Elneny (knee)
Team news - Everton
By
Andy Edwards
  

Everton injuries

OUT: Seamus Coleman (knee), Dele Alli (groin), Jack Harrison (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Andre Gomes (calf), Lewis Dobbin (knock)