Everton vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Everton host Wolves at Goodison Park on Saturday in what already looks like being a huge clash for both

Updated 
Dyche: Everton has 'no excuses' after Villa loss
August 20, 2023 12:38 PM
Sean Dyche analyzes Everton's 4-0 loss at the hands of Aston Villa, his side's second-straight loss of the new Premier League season.

Everton host Wolves at Goodison Park on Saturday in what already looks like being a huge clash for both teams as they could struggle to stay in the Premier League this season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The duo have lost both of their first two games of the season and financial struggles have limited their ability to strengthen their squads this summer.

Everton were humiliated at Aston Villa last time out as Sean Dyche said he could have taken the entire team off the pitch at half time as they were hammered 4-0 and it could have been much worse. The Toffees played well in their season opener at Goodison against Fulham but failed to take their chances (a reoccurring theme) and were hit on the break.

Wolves will look to counter Everton often as Gary O’Neil’s side were unlucky to lose at Manchester United on the opening weekend and then were blown away by a second half blitz from Brighton last weekend. Wolves do look dangerous on the counter but, like Everton, scoring goals is going to be a huge problem once again.

How to watch Everton vs Wolves live, start time, live stream link

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday (August 26)
TV channel: Peacock
Online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Updates
Wolves team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Gary O’Neil is only without one player as Matheus Nunes is suspended after picking up two yellow cards against Brighton.

Nunes has also been the subject of interest from Manchester City but Wolves rejected a bid of close to $60 million.

Wolves could bring Pablo Sarabia and Hwang Hee-chan into the starting lineup.

Everton team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Everton have been trying to sign a new forward for most of this week as they haggle with Southampton over a transfer fee for Che Adams.

Forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffered a fractured cheekbone at Aston Villa last weekend as his injury nightmare continues.

New signings Arnaut Danjuma and Youssef Chermiti could feature with the former surely pushing for a start, while loan signing Jack Harrison is still a few weeks away from returning.

Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi are all out injured too as Dyche has some real issues to sort out in midfield.