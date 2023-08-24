Everton vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Everton host Wolves at Goodison Park on Saturday in what already looks like being a huge clash for both teams as they could struggle to stay in the Premier League this season.

The duo have lost both of their first two games of the season and financial struggles have limited their ability to strengthen their squads this summer.

Everton were humiliated at Aston Villa last time out as Sean Dyche said he could have taken the entire team off the pitch at half time as they were hammered 4-0 and it could have been much worse. The Toffees played well in their season opener at Goodison against Fulham but failed to take their chances (a reoccurring theme) and were hit on the break.

Wolves will look to counter Everton often as Gary O’Neil’s side were unlucky to lose at Manchester United on the opening weekend and then were blown away by a second half blitz from Brighton last weekend. Wolves do look dangerous on the counter but, like Everton, scoring goals is going to be a huge problem once again.

