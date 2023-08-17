Fulham vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Fulham host Brentford in a west London derby on Saturday at Craven Cottage as the Cottagers and Bees have already met recently.
Fulham prevailed 3-2 in a beauty of a game in the Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia in July.
Marco Silva has had injuries and speculation around the future of his star man swirling all summer long and it appears that Aleksandar Mitrovic will be heading to Saudi Arabia after all which is a big blow for Fulham. On the pitch they won 1-0 at Everton in their season opener and although they had to weather a severe storm, they dug deep and Bobby Decordova-Reid popped up to grab the winner in the second half.
Brentford have lost goalkeeper David Raya to Arsenal this week, while Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo looked very sharp in attack last week in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham as they continue to step up in the long-term absence of Ivan Toney.
How to watch Fulham vs Brentford live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (August 19)
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Thomas Frank is missing Ivan Toney through suspension until January 2024, which is obviously a massive blow.
Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo have been superb in stepping up in the absence of Toney (they both scored against Spurs in the season opener), while goalkeeper Mark Flekken is now Brentford’s main man in goal after David Raya left for Arsenal.
Frank Onyeka, Ben Mee and Mathias Jensen are all struggling through knocks and should be ready to feature.
Marco Silva is still without influential midfielder Joao Palhinha after his shoulder injury this summer.
He could start Raul Jimenez up top with Aleksandar Mitrovic expected to complete his move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in the coming days.
Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira both featured at Everton after overcoming injuries which kept them out of most of preseason.
New signing Adama Traore could make his Fulham debut.