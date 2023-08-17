Fulham vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Fulham host Brentford in a west London derby on Saturday at Craven Cottage (Watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium) as the Cottagers and Bees have already met recently.

Fulham prevailed 3-2 in a beauty of a game in the Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia in July.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Marco Silva has had injuries and speculation around the future of his star man swirling all summer long and it appears that Aleksandar Mitrovic will be heading to Saudi Arabia after all which is a big blow for Fulham. On the pitch they won 1-0 at Everton in their season opener and although they had to weather a severe storm, they dug deep and Bobby Decordova-Reid popped up to grab the winner in the second half.

Brentford have lost goalkeeper David Raya to Arsenal this week, while Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo looked very sharp in attack last week in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham as they continue to step up in the long-term absence of Ivan Toney.

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford live, stream link, time