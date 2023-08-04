Japan vs Norway live: How to watch, Women’s World Cup stream link
Preview, updates, stream link, and TV info for World Cup R16 match between Japan, Norway
Two former World Cup winners meet in the Round of 16 when Japan and Norway match wits at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand for the 2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16.
Japan won in 2011 and finished just short of that when it was blasted 5-2 by the USWNT in 2015, but the Nadeshiko Japan were undone at this stage of the 2019 tournament by eventual finalists Netherlands.
Norway finished runners-up to the USWNT at the inaugural World Cup in 1991 but beat Germany to the top honors in 1995.
There have been six tournaments off the podium since that championship, with two fourth-place finishes well in the rearview mirror.
The winner goes on to face either Sweden or the United States in what has become the trickiest part of the knockout round bracket.
How to watch Japan vs Norway live, stream link and start time
Kickoff: 4 am ET, Saturday
How to watch in English: FS1
How to watch en Español: Telemundo/Women’s World Cup on Peacock
Japan is cruising through this tournament and it’s not just about a friendly draw.
Yes, Nadeshiko Japan was expected to beat Zambia (5-0) and Costa Rica (2-0). The 4-0 demolition of Spain was an eyebrow-raiser, however.
Zero goes allowed over 270 minutes at a World Cup even if a team drew favorable opponents, and to not feature a draw or one-goal match in the mix is special, too.
Hinata Miyazawa has four goals to lead the team, while Riko Ueki and Mina Tanaka have chipped in two each. Ueki leads the World Cup in xG/90 with 1.84 and goal-creating actions/90 with 2.18.
Three other players have scored to boot, and Japan boasts the best xG and second-best xGA.
All-time caps leader Hege Riise is now the coach of the side, with captain Maren Mjelde only trailing by 25 appearances.
The 33-year-old Mjelde has overseen a back line which has only been breached by hosts New Zealand in a tournament-opening 1-0 loss.
A scoreless draw with the Swiss put extra burden on the side against the Philippines and Norway claimed the second spot through a Sophie Romain Haug hat trick and a 6-0 win.
Norway is 11th in FIFA’s world rankings but will feel a significant underdog if Ada Hegerberg continues to miss action.
The Lyon megastar and 2018 Ballon d’Or Feminin winner was injured in warm-ups against the Swiss and did not play against the Philippines. Norway’s understandably been relatively quiet when it comes to updating her status.