Japan vs Norway live: How to watch, Women’s World Cup stream link

Two former World Cup winners meet in the Round of 16 when Japan and Norway match wits at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand for the 2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16.

Japan won in 2011 and finished just short of that when it was blasted 5-2 by the USWNT in 2015, but the Nadeshiko Japan were undone at this stage of the 2019 tournament by eventual finalists Netherlands.

Norway finished runners-up to the USWNT at the inaugural World Cup in 1991 but beat Germany to the top honors in 1995.

There have been six tournaments off the podium since that championship, with two fourth-place finishes well in the rearview mirror.

The winner goes on to face either Sweden or the United States in what has become the trickiest part of the knockout round bracket.

How to watch Japan vs Norway live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 4 am ET, Saturday

How to watch in English: FS1