MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

D+D Real Czech Masters - Day One
Sami Välimäki fires 63 to grab opening-round lead at Czech Masters
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Jamaica's wild day at track and field worlds: two stunning gold medals, cart crash
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_morikawaint_230824.jpg
Morikawa felt 'like old self' at Tour Championship
nbc_oly_liveview_230824.jpg
Biles headlines U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_edge_cfbweek0_230823.jpg
Betting CFB Week 0: Notre Dame, Ohio and UMass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Has Erik ten Hag worked out a better midfield balance, or will Manchester United’s trio continue to leave the backline exposed?

Updated 
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 3
August 24, 2023 12:59 PM
Joe Prince-Wright and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 3 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Manchester United need a bounce-back performance as much as they need the three points, when they host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

It wasn’t just the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last weekend which raised some questions about Erik ten Hag’s side, but their struggles on both sides of the ball, particularly in the second half after Spurs made tactical tweaks to take total control of the game, which drew criticisms amid another underwhelming start to a campaign. Manchester United were hammered twice in Ten Hag’s first two games in charge a year ago, and though they beat Wolves on opening day, they were very much second-best on the day and hugely fortunate to win 1-0. Casemiro, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes are yet to work out the proper balance in midfield, where the Red Devils were easily bypassed after cheaply giving the ball back to both Wolves and Tottenham, leading to far too many counter-attacking chances where United had, at best, equal numbers back to defend, and, in a few instances, fewer defenders than attackers streaming forward.

Nottingham Forest were victorious last time out, thanks to Chris Wood’s 89th-minute header to beat Sheffield United 2-1. Serge Aurier delivered quality crosses for both of the Tricky Trees’ goals. Taiwo Awoniyi headed home the opener inside the opening five minutes for his second goal in as many games to start the season. Brennan Johnson remains the subject of transfer rumors ahead of deadline day next Friday, with Tottenham the latest club linked with the 22-year-old Welsh winger, following previous interest from Chelsea and Brentford. Johnson will be looking for his first goal or assist of the campaign on Saturday, after racking up eight and three last season.

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (August 26)

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - Nottingham Forest
By
Andy Edwards
  

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Felipe (knee), Omar Richards (groin), Wayne Hennessey (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Ola Aina (groin)
Team news - Manchester United
By
Andy Edwards
  

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Rasmus Hojlund (back), Mason Mount (undisclosed), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Tom Heaton (calf), Amad Diallo (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (knock)