Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Manchester United need a bounce-back performance as much as they need the three points, when they host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It wasn’t just the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last weekend which raised some questions about Erik ten Hag’s side, but their struggles on both sides of the ball, particularly in the second half after Spurs made tactical tweaks to take total control of the game, which drew criticisms amid another underwhelming start to a campaign. Manchester United were hammered twice in Ten Hag’s first two games in charge a year ago, and though they beat Wolves on opening day, they were very much second-best on the day and hugely fortunate to win 1-0. Casemiro, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes are yet to work out the proper balance in midfield, where the Red Devils were easily bypassed after cheaply giving the ball back to both Wolves and Tottenham, leading to far too many counter-attacking chances where United had, at best, equal numbers back to defend, and, in a few instances, fewer defenders than attackers streaming forward.

Nottingham Forest were victorious last time out, thanks to Chris Wood’s 89th-minute header to beat Sheffield United 2-1. Serge Aurier delivered quality crosses for both of the Tricky Trees’ goals. Taiwo Awoniyi headed home the opener inside the opening five minutes for his second goal in as many games to start the season. Brennan Johnson remains the subject of transfer rumors ahead of deadline day next Friday, with Tottenham the latest club linked with the 22-year-old Welsh winger, following previous interest from Chelsea and Brentford. Johnson will be looking for his first goal or assist of the campaign on Saturday, after racking up eight and three last season.

