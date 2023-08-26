Sheffield United vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Ironman 2023 land rush.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 11 at Ironman: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Tasty Trends: Back to League Champs Manchester City
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Collin Morikawa bests Tiger Woods’ record to share Tour Champ lead with Viktor Hovland

Top Clips

oly_gaw_uschamps_suninight1_230825.jpg
Lee’s night one at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_nas_allgaierinterview_230825.jpg
Allgaier reflects on Xfinity at Daytona win
nbc_golf_kornferryrd2_230825.jpg
Highlights: Albertsons Boise Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Ironman 2023 land rush.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 11 at Ironman: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Tasty Trends: Back to League Champs Manchester City
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Collin Morikawa bests Tiger Woods’ record to share Tour Champ lead with Viktor Hovland

Top Clips

oly_gaw_uschamps_suninight1_230825.jpg
Lee’s night one at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
nbc_nas_allgaierinterview_230825.jpg
Allgaier reflects on Xfinity at Daytona win
nbc_golf_kornferryrd2_230825.jpg
Highlights: Albertsons Boise Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Sheffield United vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

No Guardiola, no problem? Sheffield United will try to cause a stunning upset when they host Manchester City

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 3
August 24, 2023 12:59 PM
Joe Prince-Wright and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 3 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Manchester City will be without manager Pep Guardiola as they try to make it three wins from three games to start the Premier League season, away to Sheffield United on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Guardiola underwent minor back surgery this week and will be away from the team until after the upcoming international break. He is recovering back home in Barcelona, where the operation took place. The three-time defending champions are yet to concede a goal this season, after beating Burnley 3-0 on opening day and grinding out a 1-0 victory over a highly motivated Newcastle side last weekend. Manchester City kicked off the final week of the summer transfer window by signing Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes for $70 million this week, to replace the recently departed Riyad Mahrez. Doku is expected to be in the squad and available to make his debut at Bramall Lane.

As for Sheffield United, defeats to Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will have put the Blades under a bit of early-season pressure, and there’s no time to need a solid performance, like when you have the reigning treble winners coming to town. Paul Heckingbottom’s side looked set to earn their first point of the season last weekend, until Chris Wood headed home the 89th-minute winner. The Blades got back into the game on a stunning strike debutant Gustavo Hamer.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (August 27)
TV: USA Network
Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - Sheffield United
By
Andy Edwards
  

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Rhian Brewster (thigh), John Fleck (leg), Ismaila Coulibaly (knee), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Oliver McBurnie (ankle), Jayden Bogle (knee), Daniel Jebbison (groin), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle)
Team news - Manchester City
By
Andy Edwards
  

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring - out until December/January), John Stones (thigh)