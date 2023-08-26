Sheffield United vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Manchester City will be without manager Pep Guardiola as they try to make it three wins from three games to start the Premier League season, away to Sheffield United on Sunday.

Guardiola underwent minor back surgery this week and will be away from the team until after the upcoming international break. He is recovering back home in Barcelona, where the operation took place. The three-time defending champions are yet to concede a goal this season, after beating Burnley 3-0 on opening day and grinding out a 1-0 victory over a highly motivated Newcastle side last weekend. Manchester City kicked off the final week of the summer transfer window by signing Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes for $70 million this week, to replace the recently departed Riyad Mahrez. Doku is expected to be in the squad and available to make his debut at Bramall Lane.

As for Sheffield United, defeats to Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will have put the Blades under a bit of early-season pressure, and there’s no time to need a solid performance, like when you have the reigning treble winners coming to town. Paul Heckingbottom’s side looked set to earn their first point of the season last weekend, until Chris Wood headed home the 89th-minute winner. The Blades got back into the game on a stunning strike debutant Gustavo Hamer.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester City live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (August 27)

TV: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

