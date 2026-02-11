Crystal Palace 2-3 Burnley: Clarets come back in electric first half, end 16-game winless run

Crystal Palace scored two goals in quick succession and Burnley hit back with three of their own in even shorter order to mark one of the best halves of football all season, and that’s how it ended a rare victory for the relegation-fighting Clarets at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

Jorgen Strand Larsen opened the scoring with his first (and second) goals for Palace in the 17th and 33rd minutes, having joined from Wolves on transfer deadline day. South London was bouncing with the Eagles well on top and Burnley, who were winless in their last 16 Premier League games coming into the night, two goals down before they ever got going. Burnley had only scored 25 goals in 25 games on the season.

Hannibal Mejbri, Jaidon Anthony and Jefferson Lerma (own goal) flipped the game on its head between the 40th minute and the halftime whistle. Mejbri curled a beauty into the top corner, Anthony slalomed his way free down the left wing, and Lerma bundled the ball into his own net in tandem with goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Scott Parker’s side defended valiantly in the second half and will head back north with their first league win since Oct. 26.

The victory moves Burnley (18 points) to within nine points of safety, now with 12 games left to play. Crystal Palace (32 points) remain 13th, just a few points away from hitting their mark to stay up.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley live updates - by Andy Edwards

Crystal Palace vs Burnley final score: 2-3

Goalscorers: Jorgen Strand Larsen (17', 33'), Hannibal Mejbri (40'), Jaidon Anthony (44'), Jefferson Lerma (45'+2 - OG)

GOAL! Crystal Palace 2-3 Burnley: Lerma bundles the ball into his own net (45'+2)

Lerma's own goal gifts Burnley over Crystal Palace It's an unbelievable comeback for Burnley as the Clarets manage to score three goals in less than eight minutes to silence Selhurst Park.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 2-2 Burnley: Anthony fires one near post (44')

Anthony drills Burnley level at 2-2 with Palace Lesley Ugochukwu does well to win the ball back in midfield before setting up Jaidon Anthony for a lovely finish to bring Burnley back to level terms with Crystal Palace.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 2-1 Burnley: Mejbri curls one where Henderson can’t reach (40')

Hannibal fires Burnley on the board against Palace Burnley pull a goal back thanks to Hannibal Mejbri's powerful strike to make it 2-1 in favor of Crystal Palace.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley: Strand Larsen’s stoops low for a diving header (33')

Strand Larsen's brace doubles Palace's lead Jorgen Strand Larsen bags a first-half brace for Crystal Palace to double their advantage over Burnley at Selhurst Park.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley: Strand Larsen smashes home Wharton’s brilliant ball (17')

Strand Larsen nets Palace's opener against Burnley Jorgen Strand Larsen scores his first goal since signing for Crystal Palace last month to give his side a 1-0 lead against Burnley at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace starting XI

Henderson - Lerma, Lacroix, Richards - Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell - Sarr, Guessand, Strand Larsen

Burnley starting XI

Dubravka - Laurent, Esteve, Worrall - Walker, Ugochukwu, Mejbri, Humphreys - Edwards, Anthony, Flemming

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Jean-Philippe Mateta (personal), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Justin Devenny (ankle)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Crystal Palace vs Burnley prediction

Burnley were the better team when the sides met at Turf Moor but a Daniel Munoz goal was enough for Palace to claim all three points. Selhurst Park is a different venue and the Clarets have six-pointers with Sunderland and West Ham after an impressive run of performances in draws with Man United, Liverpool, and Spurs. Maybe they can’t hang when it’s not about massive underdog status? Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley.