2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Schedule, groups for USMNT, Mexico, Canada

  
Published June 20, 2023 12:18 PM
The 2023 Gold Cup comes to 13 cities around North America this summer, and we’ll soon know who the USMNT, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica will play this summer.

The draw was held on April 14 at SoFi Stadium in California, pitting 15 CONCACAF teams and guests Qatar into four groups of four.

[ MORE: USMNT roster for Mexico friendly ]

Host cities for matches include Toronto, Arlington, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Glendale, Harrison, Inglewood, Paradise, St. Louis, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Houston x2.

The USMNT is bidding to become the first consecutive Gold Cup winner since Mexico won in 2009 and 2011, while everyone besides the Yanks and El Tri will try to make it a first non-USA vs Mexico final since 2017.

How to watch, stream: 2023 Gold Cup

When: June 16-July 16
TV Channel/Stream:
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

2023 Gold Cup teams

Qatar
Panama
Jamaica
El Salvador
Mexico
United States (USMNT)
Haiti
Costa Rica
Canada
Honduras
Cuba
Nicaragua
Trinidad and Tobago
Guatemala

*Nicaragua was expelled from the Gold Cup for fielding an ineligible player.

2023 Gold Cup draw

The 2023 Gold Cup draw was held Wednesday, April 14 in California.

Mexico, the USMNT, Costa Rica, and Canada were the four seeded teams.

2023 Gold Cup groups

Group A


  1. USMNT

  2. Jamaica

  3. Trinidad and Tobago

  4. Winners of Prelims (Suriname, Martinique, Curacao, Grenada)

Group B


  1. Mexico

  2. Honduras

  3. Haiti

  4. Qatar

Group C


  1. Costa Rica

  2. Panama

  3. El Salvador

  4. Winner of Prelims (Guadeloupe, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, French Guiana)

Group D


  1. Canada

  2. Guatemala

  3. Cuba

  4. Winner of Prelims (Saint Maarten, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Puerto Rico)

2023 Gold Cup – Knockout round schedule (all kick off times ET)

Quarterfinals

July 8-9

Semifinals

July 12

Final

July 16

