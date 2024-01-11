AFC Asian Cup explainer: What is it, Who’s won it, and more

The AFC Asian Cup kicks off Friday in Qatar, and there’s plenty to monitor as South Korea, Japan, and a host of others bid to claim the title of the continent’s top team.

Hosts Qatar are looking to win a second-straight Asian Cup after a kind group and knockout round draw helped propel the Maroons toward the quarterfinal, where it then beat South Korea, UAE, and Japan to win its first crown.

There are seven Premier League players away from their clubs for this January’s tournament, with Heung-min Son, Kaoru Mitoma, and Hee-chan Hwang headlining the list.

So this is the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.... in 2024?

It’s fair to feel a bit confused by the titling of this tournament, which usually takes place in the summer.

Much like the 2022 World Cup, awarding hosting rights to Qatar meant considering the calendar due to abrasive climate conditions in that part of the world.

The 2023 Asian Cup, therefore, is taking place in January like the Africa Cup of Nations.

Asian Cup history: When, why, who

The Asian Cup began after World War II and is second to only the Copa America as the oldest continental football tournament in the world.

There are six groups of four nations in the current tournament, with the knockout rounds comprising the top two teams from each group plus the four best third-place sides.

Australia joined the Asian Football Confederation in 2006 after competing in Oceania for the first part of its history, while Israel was in the AFC from 1954-1974 but has since competed in Europe, Oceania, and now Europe again.

Asian Cup history: Who’s won it, and won it the most?

Japan, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea are the most accomplished teams in the tournament’s history. The Saudis and South Korea have been to a joint-best six finals, while Japan’s won the most times with four crowns out of five finals. Iran joins the Saudis with the second-most titles having won thrice.

Israel won back in 1964 before it joined UEFA, while Australia, Iraq, and Qatar have all won Asian Cups. China, UAE, India, and Myanmar have all made finals but came up one win short of the trophy.