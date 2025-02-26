Ange Postecoglou reaction — What did Spurs boss say after losing to Manchester City?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA
How Austin Cindric got Kyle Larson’s number after Atlanta crash and how he moved on from disappointment
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Utah at No. 22 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_obriengoal_250226.jpg
O’Brien heads Everton level at 1-1 v. Brentford
nbc_pl_manunitedgoal3_250226.jpg
Maguire heads Man United 3-2 in front of Ipswich
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250226.jpg
Szoboszlai strikes Liverpool 1-0 head of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA
How Austin Cindric got Kyle Larson’s number after Atlanta crash and how he moved on from disappointment
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Utah at No. 22 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_obriengoal_250226.jpg
O’Brien heads Everton level at 1-1 v. Brentford
nbc_pl_manunitedgoal3_250226.jpg
Maguire heads Man United 3-2 in front of Ipswich
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250226.jpg
Szoboszlai strikes Liverpool 1-0 head of Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ange Postecoglou reaction — What did Spurs boss say after losing to Manchester City?

  
Published February 26, 2025 04:26 PM

Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League winning streak is done at three games after Ange Postecoglou’s side was beaten 1-0 at home by Manchester City on Wednesday.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0-1 MANCHESTER CITY - Highlights, recap & analysis

Erling Haaland struck just 12 minutes into the game as Manchester City were utterly dominant in the first half. The tide totally turned after halftime but Spurs were unable to connect the final pass on too many occasions, and when they did, Ederson was up to the task. Much of the post-game discussion will likely focus on the fact that Postecoglou dropped Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Djed Spence from the starting XI when the trio had been so influential in recent weeks. A calculated risk, no doubt, but one that didn’t pay off.

Ange Postecoglou reaction — What did Spurs boss say after losing to Manchester City?

We’ll have Postecoglou’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.