Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League winning streak is done at three games after Ange Postecoglou’s side was beaten 1-0 at home by Manchester City on Wednesday.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0-1 MANCHESTER CITY - Highlights, recap & analysis

Erling Haaland struck just 12 minutes into the game as Manchester City were utterly dominant in the first half. The tide totally turned after halftime but Spurs were unable to connect the final pass on too many occasions, and when they did, Ederson was up to the task. Much of the post-game discussion will likely focus on the fact that Postecoglou dropped Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Djed Spence from the starting XI when the trio had been so influential in recent weeks. A calculated risk, no doubt, but one that didn’t pay off.

Ange Postecoglou reaction — What did Spurs boss say after losing to Manchester City?

We’ll have Postecoglou’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.