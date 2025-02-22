Tottenham Hotspur were hardly at their best on Saturday, but Ange Postecoglou’s side still managed to secure a 4-1 victory away to Ipswich and achieve their first three-game winning streak in the Premier League this season.

IPSWICH 1-4 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR - Highlights, recap & analysis

Ipswich had every opportunity in the world to beat Spurs for the second time this season, but Lady Luck was undeniably on the visitors’ side in this one. Liam Delap could have had a hat trick inside 6 minutes on another day, but it was Brennan Johnson who opened the scoring with a first-half brace before Djed Spence and Dejan Kulusevski put the game to bed near the end, just when it looked like another late collapse could be on the cards. Spurs’ goal difference now stands at +15 in the PL — 4th-best, behind only Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City — and Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are expected to return from injury within the next week or two.

Ange Postecoglou reaction — What did Spurs boss say after win away to Ipswich?

Brace scorer Brennan Johnson, on Spurs’ 4-1 win over Ipswich

“We have always tried to believe. When we have all the players back, we won the last two Premier League games and that’s something we wanted to keep in mind. We played good football, but also defended well.”

“With more experienced players, they have had to deal with these games when we’re 2-0 up, but then concede one. When we have these experienced players back, we know how to get onto the ball.”

…

“They beat us last time and that was in our heads because we didn’t want to lose today. It’s Tottenham Hotspur — we want to be as high as we can. We want to get right up the league.”