Arne Slot’s Liverpool had one of those halves on Sunday at Anfield, but the Reds didn’t let it cost them a win in what’s surely a Premier League title-winning campaign.

The Reds led 1-0 early as Mohamed Salah celebrated his early contract with an assist to Luis Diaz, but they emerged from the halftime meeting a different team and not in a good way.

RECAP — Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United

West Ham United were far and away the better team but denied by Alisson Becker’s heroics for most of the second 45.

And Virgil van Dijk appeared to be set for lowercase goat status when he contributed to Andy Robertson own goal. But the big Dutchman turned hero from that point, as Liverpool won 2-1 off his header.

How will Arne Slot view the day?

Arne Slot reaction — How did Liverpool manager react to blown lead, late win over West Ham?

