Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after Reds beat Manchester City?

  
Published February 23, 2025 01:23 PM

Liverpool may end up viewing this week as the one that won them the Premier League, as Arne Slot is working magic for the Reds.

They counter-attacked Manchester City to perfection on Sunday to beat the defending champions 2-0 and open up a 20-point advantage over their recent rivals.

MORE — Man City vs Liverpool recap | Player ratings

Liverpool’s lead also grows to nine points clear of second-place Arsenal, who have played one fewer match than the Reds, who appear to have total control of the Premier League title race.

Mohamed Salah also deserves some praise from his boss after another goal and an assist to lead the Premier League in both categories, and we’re Slot will have no shortage of talking points after this big win.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after Reds beat Manchester City?

We’ll share Slot’s words here as soon as he speaks following the match at the Etihad Stadium.