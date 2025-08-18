Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Viktor Gyokeres, and why there is reason for hope

MANCHESTER — Arsenal’s new star striker Viktor Gyokeres had a debut to forget, but his manager Mikel Arteta has given plenty of positives around his performance and his potential.

Gyokeres touched the ball just 22 times in his 60 minutes on the pitch during Sunday’s 1-0 win at Manchester United, as he didn’t have a shot (the first time that’s happened to him in a game in over two years), looked off the pace in terms of fitness and was jeered by the United fans after turning them down to join Arsenal for up to $88 million this summer.

But speaking to the NBC Sports crew on the pitch at Old Trafford after the win, Arteta revealed how pleased he was with Gyokeres and fellow new signing Martin Zubimendi.

“Both of them very good. Martin has been very impressive since the first day. He’s been a little bit longer with us than Viktor,” Arteta explained. “With Viktor we are demanding things especially in the way we press a little bit different to him. You could sense that especially the amount of time we were giving to the opposition in the first half. But he will get there. I think he has been sensational. He gives us a threat that we didn’t have before. And a variation to our style of play, which is great.”

How concerned should we be about Viktor Gyokeres and his debut for Arsenal?

The Swedish striker hasn’t had a full preseason due to his protracted move from Sporting Lisbon to Arsenal and is clearly getting himself up to speed while he’s getting used to what Arteta and Arsenal want and need for him. Arsenal were also nowhere near their fluid best on Sunday as their clunky performance stopped them building any kind of attacking rhythm and they didn’t open up space for Gyokeres to exploit.

These aren’t excuses but the reality of the situation.

There were times when Gyokeres made really good runs, especially in the first half, but the pass didn’t come and Arsenal’s other forwards and midfielders aren’t used to having a center forward hold the ball up like he does, stand centrally or make arching runs in-behind defenses. But that understanding will come and that is why Arsenal will stay patient.

Kai Havertz has had a few years of playing in a number nine role for Arsenal in a certain system and style and you could see the entire team were much more comfortable when he came on and the Gunners created more chances from open play in the final 30 minutes.

Arteta will get Gyokeres plenty of starts and minutes, but don’t be surprised if the giant striker rotates with Havertz in the early weeks of the season as he works his way up to full speed and is used in certain situations against certain teams and their style of play. The physical side of the game was disappointing from Gyokeres on Sunday as he lost duels and was overpowered and that was perhaps the most surprising aspect of his lackluster performance.

Gyokeres’ debut was far from impressive but it wasn’t the end of the world. Patience is needed.