Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid predicted lineups, team news, possible XI’s for huge Champions League semifinal

The Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid predicted lineups for their massive UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg are a lot of fun to think about, as the first leg proved there is so little between these teams.

MORE — Arsenal v Atletico preview, prediction, how to watch

Both Mikel Arteta and Diego Simeone have some big decisions to make, as Arsenal will feel extra pressure to go for a more attacking lineup as they are at home and know the onus is on them to come flying out of the traps. But Atletico are used to this kind of situation and always seem to thrive as the underdog and will be extremely dangerous on the counter.

Below are the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid predicted lineups, with analysis on how Arteta and Simeone might do.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- Mosquera —- Saliba — Gabriel —- Hincapie —-

—— Zubimendi —- Rice ——

—— Saka —— Eze —— Trossard ——

——- Gyokeres ——-

It seems like Piero Hincapie will come in at left back after being rested at the weekend, while it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cristhian Mosquera to come in at right back as Ben White has struggled in recent weeks. Martin Zubimendi should come straight back in to start in midfield despite youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly putting in a great display in midfield at the weekend against Fulham. Martin Odegaard is battling to be fit so he may only be on the bench. In attack it has to be the quartet of Saka, Eze, Trossard and Gyokeres. Saka and Trossard were exceptional at the weekend against Fulham as extra creativity flowed. Having Saka back fully-fit is a huge boost for Arsenal in the final few games of the season. Gyokeres is also in the best form of his season and is leading the line so well, scoring goals and linking up play. Arteta should be brave with his team selection and this attacking unit has to start.

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup

——- Oblak ——

—— Marcos Llorente —- Pubill — Hancko —- Ruggeri ——

—— Simeone —- Koke —- Cardoso —- Lookman ——

—— Griezmann —- Alvarez ——

Given that this side is very clearly Atletico’s first-choice XI right now (some key absentees include Jose Gimenez, Pablo Barrios and Nico Gonzalez) it’s tough to see Simeone making any changes from the starting XI from the first leg. All 11 players who started against Arsenal last week were rested from the start in the league at the weekend so will be fresh and fired up to go. USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso should start the second leg alongside legendary midfielder Koke in a huge game for him to lock down Arsenal’s creative hub. While Alex Baena and Thiago Almada are both pushing to be involved and one of them could come in for Simeone’s son, Giuliano Simeone, who was taken off at half time of the first leg in a tactical switch. It’s unlikely that Simeone strays far from his preferred 4-4-2 formation, but he has the flexibility to do that and plenty of versatile players who can adapt depending on the situation. In attack Alexander Sorloth will be the first player off the bench if Atletico need a goal and if he comes on, expect both Alvarez and Griezmann to remain on the pitch and buzz around underneath him.