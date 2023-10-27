Arsenal vs Sheffield United: How to watch, stream link, team news, live updates

Arsenal host Sheffield United on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners aim to kick on as they remain unbeaten in the Premier League.

WATCH ARSENAL v SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

Mikel Arteta’s side were very lucky to snatch a point away at Chelsea last weekend as they played well below par but late goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard rescued a 2-2 draw. We always say good teams find a way not to lose even when they don’t play well and Arsenal have that knack right now. They won away at Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League in midweek as Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus grabbed the goals with the latter running the show but also suffering an injury which is a blow for Arsenal. With two wins from three in the Champions League, Arsenal are unbeaten after nine games of the PL season and sit just behind leaders Tottenham heading into this weekend. All in all, a very good start.

As for Sheffield United, well they are one of two teams yet to win in the Premier League this season as they’ve picked up just one point and have lost eight of their nine games on their return to the top-flight. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have lost five games be a one-goal margin and they have been handed a really tough schedule to start the season. Many will see this as a ‘free hit’ for the Blades and USMNT fans will keep a close eye on American defender Auston Trusty who has already become a fans favorite at Bramall Lane following his summer arrival from, Arsenal.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sheffield United live, stream link, start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (October 28)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Gabriel Jesus injury

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus is out with a hamstring problem he picked up in the big win away at Sevilla in midweek. Jesus scored a beauty and had a wonderful assist on Martinelli’s goal and was absolutely clutch in the Champions League once again. Speaking about his injury, Arteta told reporters it could be a few weeks before we see the Brazilian forward again.

“The scan shows that there is a muscle injury and we might lose him for a few weeks again. With Gabby I cannot give you any timeframe because he always surprises us, but there is something there.

“He felt it in a really awkward action and it’s true he’s had quite a lot of load in the last few weeks with the national team and then playing those games, which he hasn’t done in a long, long time. That’s really bad news for us.”

Focus on Arsenal

Arteta has been rotating his team around and Takehiro Tomiyasu did extremely well in midweek as he came in for Oleksandr Zinchenko at left back. Martinelli and Saka are set to start out wide but Eddie Nketiah could start with Jesus out, while Declan Rice has been in exceptional form in midfield as he’s added a whole new dimension to Arsenal’s play. David Raya struggled in goal away at Sevilla in midweek again but he remains Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Aaron Ramsdale. Injury-wise, Jurrien Timber continues to recover from his knee injury. Thomas Partey is out after suffering a setback in his recovery from a groin injury.

Focus on Sheffield United

The Blades are battling away but it has been a really rough start to life back in the big time. They are hanging in games but just haven’t been able to create enough chances and the expected relegation battle has already begun. That said, they are only four points from safety and a more favorable run of games will be coming up after this game with Wolves, Brighton, Bournemouth and Burnley to come in their next four. Injuries have also piled up with Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Tom Davies, Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Chris Basham ruled out, while George Baldock, Oli McBurnie and William Osula are all doubts.