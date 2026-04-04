Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona: Fortune smiles on Lewandowski, title-defending Barca at 10-man Atleti

Barcelona won a fiery clash with Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday to make a strong step toward defending their La Liga crown.

These same two sides meet in the Champions League beginning Tuesday and there was fire from the get-go.

MORE — La Liga table, leading scorers

Giuliano Simeone and Marcus Rashford scored first-half goals and both teams were shown red cards on either side of halftime but Barca was given a reprieve by VAR.

Atleti held firm until the 87th minute when Robert Lewandowski saw a rebound pushed off his shoulder and over the line to give Barca a seven-point table lead after Real Madrid lost earlier Saturday.

Barca’s 76 points are 18 more than third-place Villarreal and 19 clear of Atleti. They have eight matches left this season and a friendly schedule and will host the final Clasico against chasing Real on May 10.

Barca takes big step toward title, whets appetite for UCL quarterfinals

Hansi Flick and Diego Simeone had choices to make ahead of Saturday’s league match. These three points would be massive to their La Liga hopes but many of these seem legs will have to run the first leg of their Champions League match-up at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. There were as many fouls as shot attempts in the first half, which ended 1-1 but also with Atleti down a man as the last foul was a red card to Nicolas Gonzalez. The game looked to be set for 10v10 just after halftime but VAR intervened to show Gerard Martin’s studs into the ankle of Thiago Almada came as a natural follow-through of a full-throated clearance of the ball. Barca’s seven-point advantage over Real is huge for a side that would love to be able to mildly prioritize the Champions League. But more than that, this game showed us the teeth we’re sure to see from both teams over the next two weeks. Barca have swept Atleti in La Liga this season, but Atleti eliminated Barca over two legs in the Copa del Rey semifinals. Three of those four games have come since February 12, so there should be venom beyond what comes with the stakes of any UCL quarterfinal tie. Let’s see it.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona final score: 1-2

Goal scorers: Giuliano Simeone 39', Marcus Rashford 42', Robert Lewandowski 87'

Red card: Nicolas Gonzalez 45+7'

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona as it happened — by Nick Mendola

Robert Lewandowski goal (video) — Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona

Barca finally break 10-man Atleti down as Joao Cancelo turns Atleti’s left side inside out and smashes a shot at goal.

The keeper blocks it off Lewandowski’s shoulder and it bounds over the line.

CANCELO'S SHOT BOUNCES OFF THE KEEPER AND THEN LEWANDOWSKI AND BARCA WIN IT LATE VS. ATLETI 😮 pic.twitter.com/edDgJXmi5m — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2026

Red card downgraded

Martin’s red becomes a yellow.

The back’s clearing attempt made solid contact with the ball before his follow-through studs trod hard and long on the ankle of Thiago Almada.

Surely this will be well-regarded in Spain.

RED CARD

Barca’s man advantage is very short-lived as Gerard Martin is sent off in the 46th minute!

Atleti sub

Koke is replaced by Matteo Ruggeri at the break.

Halftime — Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona

Well we thought we’d see goals and this is the sort of game we’d hoped was in the stars for this top-four match-up.

It’s been feisty with almost as many fouls (11) as shot attempts (12). Barca are just edging possession.

RED CARD

Atletico Madrid are down a man for the rest of the way as Nicolas Gonzalez fouls an in-behind Lamine Yamal.

VAR check for an offside in the buildup but no luck. Should Barca find a second-half winner, that could well be a title-defining red card!

Marcus Rashford goal (video) — Atleti 1-1Barca

Dani Olmo cues up Marcus Rashford for an equalizer. Rashford — don’t tell the media — is playing central forward today and doing just fine.

Barca had made a sub prior to the goal, as Marc Bernal replaced Ronald Araujo.

RASHFORD EQUALIZES STRAIGHT AWAY FOR BARCELONA ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/sP8IjxFi0j — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2026

Giuliano Simeone goal (video) — Atleti 1-0 Barca

It’s the coach’s kid from just inside the 18 off a Clement Lenglet long ball, and Barca at the moment will not be taking advantage of Real Madrid’s latest loss.

GIULIANO PUTS ATLETI AHEAD VS. BARCA!



WHAT AN ASSIST BY LENGLET 💥 pic.twitter.com/ihNywHb7w2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2026

Both sides looking capable

This seemed like a game that could include a load of goals and it feels like we’ll see at least once soon, even with names like Gimenez, Sorloth, Alvarez, Gavi, Lewandowski, and Torres on the bench with Champions League games coming this week.

Griezmann nearly!

Antoine Griezmann is at it against the run of play and maybe this should be 1-0 as he skips past a few players only to fire the ball to Barca keeper Joan Garcia.

Early moments in favor of Barca

The visitors take the first two shots of the game and are hoarding the ball in the early stages as we hit the ninth minute without a goal.

Atletico Madrid lineup

Musso, Gonzalez, Lenglet, Le Normand, Molina, Baena, Vargas, Koke, Simeone, Almada, Griezmann

Barcelona lineup

Garcia, Cancelo, Martin, Cubarsi, Araujo, Garcia, Pedri, Yamal, Lopez, Olmo, Rashford

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Barca have a four-point lead over second-place Real Madrid heading into this weekend and they still host Real in May. Real do play earlier on Saturday, at Real Mallorca, so could cut Barca’s lead atop the table to just one point, albeit momentarily.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico beat Barcelona in the Spanish Cup semifinals this season and these two face each other in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, starting with the first leg at the Nou Camp on Wednesday. Atleti are dangerous and even though they sit fourth in La Liga, they’ve shown they can beat anyone this season and take plenty of risks.

Atletico Madrid team news, focus

Alexander Sorloth needed stitches to a head injury while on international duty with Norway and will be assessed. USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso suffered a muscle strain and left the U.S. camp early and is suspended for this clash anyway. Defensively we all know what to expect from Atletico but star goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been missing in goal in recent weeks and is aiming to return for this game. This season Atletico are more attacking and can blow teams away with goals in bunches, and their attack revolves around Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez. With the former leaving for Orlando City in MLS in a few months he will want to leave on a high with some big performances in the Spanish Cup final, Champions League and La Liga. Ademola Lookman has provided a real threat on the left since arriving and gives Atletico a different dimension.

Barcelona team news, focus

Barca have plenty of injuries in defense with Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde and Andres Christensen out. Key midfielder Frenkie de Jong has also been missing. Still, Flick has so many incredible attacking talents and Barcelona are basically unplayable when everything clicks. Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez is a heck of a forward unit to rotate between. If Barca win this it will feel like a gigantic step towards winning the La Liga title and will give them a huge boost ahead of their Champions League quarterfinals against Ateltico.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

This is going to be fun and Barca’s high defensive line may struggle against Atletico. Go for plenty of goals and a draw. Atletico Madrid 2-2 Barcelona.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (April 4)

Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano — Madrid

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes